Russell’s ‘gold standard’ Max Verstappen wish in bold ‘teammate’ claim

Max Verstappen is the “gold standard” of Formula 1, says George Russell, who wants a “head-to-head” title battle with the Dutchman.

Furthermore, Russell said that Verstappen is the “only” driver who “you’d want to be teammates with” just to find out where your ability truly ranks. Russell believes that he is ready to challenge for a first World Championship.

George Russell: Max Verstappen ‘obviously the gold standard’

Verstappen almost completed one of the all-time great comebacks in F1 2025. From 104 points off the championship lead, he ended the season just two shy. Verstappen made the podium at every round after the summer break, and won six grands prix as part of that streak.

Ultimately, it was McLaren’s Lando Norris who clinched the crown.

But, Verstappen is the “gold standard” of the grid, according to Russell, who wants to go one-on-one with the four-time World Champion for the crown.

Russell also delivered a highly impressive 2025 campaign, claiming victories at the Canadian and Singapore GPs, at the wheel of the Mercedes W16.

“I definitely know I can mix it with those guys at the top,” Russell declared to PlanetF1.com and a select group of other accredited media.

“Max is obviously the gold standard at the moment. He’s the one that I’d want to go head-to-head with. He’s the only driver on the grid that you’d want to be teammates with to see your competitiveness with.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

‘Only driver who can compete with Verstappen’ named, and it’s not Norris

Could Max Verstappen’s next decision factor in Charles Leclerc’s future?

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

After four seasons with Mercedes, Russell’s mindset is that “you’re either fighting for a championship or not”, so it matters little to him how far he finishes up the standings, if it is not first.

However, Russell is keeping his situation in perspective, pointing to the story of Michael Schumacher and Ferrari.

Schumacher joined the Scuderia in 1996, following back-to-back title wins with Benetton.

It was not until 2000 that Schumacher won his first World Championship with Ferrari. That was the first of five consecutive titles, in what became the Schumacher and Ferrari era.

“I always remind myself of Schumacher at Ferrari, that it took five years with the team before the first championship,” Russell noted.

“People only remember the glory years, but no one remembers ’96,’97,’98. It was a failure that there was no championship wins.

“For me, to finish second in the championship, or 20th in the championship, honestly speaking, it’s kind of the same thing. You’re not winning.

“That has been learning for me as well coming from Williams. When I was at the back every single weekend, that was so frustrating. But now I’m in this position, still not fighting for a championship, it isn’t really much different, if that makes sense.

“You’re either fighting for a championship or you’re not, and if you’re not, no one ever wants to fight for P2.

“So, I’m ready for it, but I know my time… I have to be patient.”

Russell could get his chance in F1 2026. Both the chassis and engine regulations have undergone a major overhaul, sparking the potential for shifts in the pecking order.

The Mercedes engine is a popular pick to come out of the blocks strong. The last time that Formula 1 introduced new engines, in 2014, Mercedes embarked on a run of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship wins.

Seven Drivers’ titles were also won in that time, six by Lewis Hamilton, while the 2016 crown went Nico Rosberg’s way.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Max Verstappen reacts to hearing Red Bull-Ford engine for first time