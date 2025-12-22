Could Max Verstappen’s next decision factor in Charles Leclerc’s future?

Ted Kravitz believes Charles Leclerc’s Formula 1 future could be tied to Max Verstappen’s, with either a move to Red Bull or Aston Martin depending on what the four-time World Champion decides to do in 2027.

It does, however, also depend on whether Ferrari finally give Leclerc a car that can fight for the World title with the driver recently warning his bosses that it is “now or never”.

Charles Leclerc has warned Ferrari, ‘it’s now or never’

Leclerc had a difficult 2025 season as none of his seven podiums saw him take to the top step, while he only managed two runner-up results.

He finished the season down in fifth place in the Drivers’ standings on 242 points, a massive 181 behind championship winner Lando Norris.

Next season will mark his eighth year with the Scuderia, and while Leclerc is believed to have a long-term contract with the team, his manager has warned things could change.

“It’s now or never,” Leclerc told PlanetF1.com and another accredited media in Abu Dhabi.

“So I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because, yeah, it’s important for the four years after.”

“I think it would be [a long road back] Maybe not in the first three-four races, but by race six-seven, I think we’ll have a good idea of who are the teams that will be dominating for the four years after.”

Leclerc’s comments come in the wake of his manager Nicolas Todt warning Ferrari that the driver would be to explore his options if Ferrari cannot produce a title-winning car.

Speaking to The Straits Times in October, the Frenchman said, “Charles is one of the best talents of his generation, alongside Max nd a few other drivers. He’s no longer a kid, because he has already raced many seasons with Ferrari and, of course, I think we still need a winning car.

“Today we have a good car, but not good enough to win the title. We hope that will change, and we hope next year Ferrari will have a very strong car under the new regulations.”

Sky pit lane reporter Kravitz believes Leclerc’s future could be linked to Max Verstappen’s.

Although the Dutchman has a long-term contract with Red Bull that runs until 2028, he has been linked to a move to Aston Martin where he would reunite with Adrian Newey.

Should Verstappen head to the Silverstone-team, Leclerc could replace him at Red Bull. But should the four-time World Champion remain with Red Bull, as Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff believes he will, Leclerc could be a target for Aston Martin.

“Let’s not forget about Charles Leclerc,” Kravitz told Sky’s The F1 Show. “Something else that happened this year was his manager, Nicholas Todt said, just after the summer break, started talking about, well, you know, it’s time for Charles to be in a car that’s worthy of the championship.

“And, you know, look at potentially looking elsewhere, even though, I think he signed for Ferrari to the end of 2028.

“So it could be Leclerc leaving Ferrari before Hamilton does.

He’s been brilliant this year, yeah, hasn’t he? I think he’s made my top five. He’s been great. He’s ready to win a championship like Russell.

“Where is he going to go? You know, potentially, maybe if Aston Martin, with a Newey car and a Honda engine in a couple of years does do well and doesn’t get Verstappen, then I would put Leclerc in there.”

