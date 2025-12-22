Lewis Hamilton shares true feelings on Leclerc defeat and F1 2026 implications

Lewis Hamilton was soundly defeated by Charles Leclerc, in what was Hamilton’s first Ferrari season. But, he is “not concerned”.

Even with his F1 2026 hat on, should Ferrari become an improved package, Hamilton does not believe that the alarm bells are ringing. He pointed to how Leclerc’s side of the Ferrari garage is a “well-oiled machine”, while he is still settling in and building relationships.

Lewis Hamilton ‘not concerned’ over Charles Leclerc defeat

Hamilton struggled to live up to the hype that his blockbuster move to Ferrari for F1 2025 had generated.

The seven-time World Champion experienced record-breaking success with Mercedes, but went the entire 2025 season without a podium, for the first time in his career, upon linking up with Ferrari.

It was a disappointing season for Ferrari in general, though Leclerc delivered the better performances. He made the podium seven times and ended the season 86 points better off than Hamilton.

Ferrari’s only form of victory in 2025 did come via Hamilton, who won the China Sprint, but it was one of precious few highlights.

But, when Hamilton was quizzed on that second-best showing versus Leclerc, and the potential implications for F1 2026, he played it cool.

“I’m not concerned about it, no,” Hamilton said.

F1 2026 offers the chance at redemption for Hamilton and Ferrari. Sweeping changes to the chassis and engine regulations come into effect, the kind of shake-up which can trigger major shifts in the pecking order.

Ferrari gave up developing their SF-25 back in April to focus on the new era ahead.

But, even if Ferrari does emerge as a leading team, 2025 suggested that Leclerc could be the better placed driver to deliver.

“I’ve just been focusing on my side during this period,” Hamilton stressed on his first season struggles at Ferrari.

“Obviously, Charles has done a great job. He’s been there for seven years. He’s got a team around him that he’s worked with for many years. So, it’s a well-oiled machine.

“On my side, it’s a new group of people. For me, it’s a new environment that I’m still getting used to working with. Then I had another new member halfway through the year.

“So, we’re all working as hard as we can, but getting that to work as well as someone that’s had it for several years is not… you don’t just do it like that. It takes a bit of time.”

Hamilton is under Ferrari contract until at least the end of F1 2026.

