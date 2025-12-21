Max Verstappen at centre of new Red Bull future update as ‘performance clause’ addressed

Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff is convinced that Max Verstappen will finish his F1 career with the team despite rumours of a move away for the F1 2027 season.

And he has insisted that he is “not afraid” of the four-time world champion activating a “performance clause” in his contract.

Red Bull boss addresses Max Verstappen future amid F1 2027 exit fears

Despite being officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, Verstappen was heavily linked with a move to Mercedes last summer.

The talks were thrown into the public sphere by George Russell, who revealed at June’s Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s home race – that “ongoing” negotiations between Verstappen and Mercedes were behind a delay to a decision on his own future.

Verstappen eventually committed his future to Red Bull ahead of July’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Russell going on to sign a new Mercedes deal in October.

Although Verstappen remains under contract for the next three seasons, it was speculated at the time that a gentleman’s agreement had been reached to make it easier for the Dutchman to depart Red Bull if the 2026 campaign proves a disappointment.

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time in F1 2026 via its newly established Powertrains division, working in collaboration with US manufacturer Ford.

Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, said in September that 2026 will be “a very important year” that could “determine where his future lies in Formula 1.”

Mintzlaff, the chief executive of corporate projects and new investments at parent company Red Bull GmbH, has claimed that there is “no doubt” that Verstappen will finish his career at Red Bull.

Asked how Red Bull plans to keep Verstappen if the team struggles under the new regulations, Mintzlaff told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf: “What’s important to say is that I’m not afraid of any performance clause in his contract.

“The most important thing for an athlete is that he sees that everyone in the team is giving their all for him. And I think Max is impressed with the way the results and the atmosphere in the team have turned out this year.

“Of course, Max always wants to win and have the best possible car, but so do we.

“As long as Max feels that we are working on that and doing everything we can, I think he will remain loyal to us.

“He also sees how much we have invested in our own engine.

“Don’t forget that we are an energy drink brand and what a unique step this is. I feel that there is enormous mutual appreciation and loyalty.

“For me, there is no doubt that Max Verstappen will end his career at Red Bull.”

Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, raised doubts over the competitiveness of the RBPT-Ford engine during his final race in charge of the team in July.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets at the British Grand Prix, Horner conceded that it would be “embarrassing” if Red Bull were to produce a better engine than the established power unit manufacturers at the first time of asking in 2026.

Horner’s comments were echoed by his successor Laurent Mekies, who conceded at the Italian Grand Prix that it “would be silly” to expect the RBPT-Ford powertrain to match the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari from the off.

Asked how Verstappen’s situation could change if Red Bull turns out to be sixth or seventh in the pecking order next year, Mintzlaff replied: “No one knows, maybe we’ll be the second or third team.

“I know we have some extremely talented people working for us. And it’s not just about the engine, but also the chassis.

“Christian Horner has also brought a lot of good people on board in recent years, just look at the engine department.

“There will always be staff leaving when a competitor makes a good offer.

“But I also think that many people see that there is a different atmosphere here now.

“And that they see Red Bull as a winning, cool team that gives talent the opportunity to develop themselves.”

Verstappen participated in a number of GT races at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 2025, fulfilling a long-held ambition to try other forms of motor racing.

Put to him that other teams may not offer him the same freedom, giving Red Bull an advantage in its bid to retain his services, Mintzlaff said: “I can’t speak for other teams.

“But I base my opinion on what I feel and see. OK, there’s a manager. OK, there’s a father. And I have a good relationship with both of them.

“But Max is no longer 15 years old. He is old and wise enough to emphasise what he wants himself.

“When I talk to him, I hear that his goal is to end his career with us.

“What we can do is hire the right people and show him that we are working hard for him day and night and listening to his feedback to give him the best possible car.”

Mitnzlaff went on to dismiss the suggestions that Verstappen and his camp are effectively running the show at Red Bull.

He said: “Yes, that’s nonsense.

“I can tell you that all agreements are clear and he has never made a single request to me. The same applies to his manager and father.

“Max knows what he wants and that’s fine, because he’s the best driver in the world.

“But there’s only one boss here and that’s the famous can we sell.

“Max is a great guy, not a diva. Again, I’m sure he’ll stay with us forever.

“If he ever stops racing – I hope not too soon – I hope he’ll stay with us in another role.

“His knowledge and feel for a car are so special, and he can discuss things with his engineers at a very high level.

“That makes him unique.”

