Nico Rosberg was among the former racing drivers to weigh in on Lewis Hamilton and the idea of him retiring after a lacklustre first season with Ferrari.

Hamilton was informed that Rosberg and Co. had been having those discussions, but he has nothing to say to them, as “they’re not even on my level.” Hamilton cited his “love for racing” among the reasons why he will race on into F1 2026.

Lewis Hamilton: ‘They’re not even on my level’

Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari sent shockwaves throughout the world of Formula 1. It was a move designed to re-energise the career of the sport’s most successful driver, but, we are still waiting for the Hamilton and Ferrari partnership to truly deliver.

Hamilton did win the Sprint in China, but went the entire F1 2025 season without a grand prix podium. That was the first time this had ever happened in his legendary F1 career.

Hamilton ended the season 86 points worse off than Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Those struggles sparked discussion among several past drivers over Hamilton’s future in the series.

Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the 2016 World Championship as his Mercedes teammate, told Sky F1: “He’s just really stuck, because retiring now, you can’t retire now. I mean, who are they going to replace him with?

“And that’s a bit of a loss of face, also, because, taking on this big project and then 12 months in, just because it’s difficult, just retire. That doesn’t work.”

Rosberg added that Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles are “putting a little scratch on his legacy now.”

Six-time grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher told Sport.de that Hamilton “needs to let go” for the good of Ferrari in F1 2026.

Sky F1 analyst Martin Brundle, meanwhile, poured cold water on the idea of Hamilton retiring off the back of F1 2025.

“The trouble is his stats and his reputation is not being enhanced with this,” Brundle warned.

“But I would have thought he will wait and see if Ferrari get it together for 2026, see how he’s going, see how they’re going, if he’s enjoying it.

“I think if we were asking that question a year from now, when he’s had a difficult season… I would be very surprised if he just switches it off this winter.”

Hamilton was informed by PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the Abu Dhabi GP that Rosberg had been discussing the retirement question, as had others.

He was asked if he had any words in response.

“I won’t say anything to them,” Hamilton came back with.

“None of them have done what I’ve done. They’re not even on my level.”

With that blunt retort, Hamilton confirmed that he is looking forward to “disconnecting, not speaking to anyone” over the winter break. If they wanted to get in touch, they won’t be able to, as Hamilton quipped that his phone is “going in the freaking bin.”

Hamilton therefore was asked to expand on his disconnection plans.

“I can’t wait to get away from all this. Every week, photo shoots and all that kind of stuff,” he said.

“That’s the thing I look forward to one day, not having to do it all [laughs].”

So, what exactly is keeping Hamilton in Formula 1, he was asked.

“It’s the love for what you do. It’s love for racing.

“It’s an amazing support from people around me, my fans. It’s that constant keeping an eye on the dream. I still have a dream, that I hold hope in my heart for, and that’s what I work towards.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

