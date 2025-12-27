Helmut Marko described it as “a new way for Red Bull Racing” as the team prepares to debut its new engine, created in partnership with Ford.

Marko, Red Bull’s former senior advisor, reflected on how Red Bull was “forced” down this avenue by Honda’s initial withdrawal from the sport. After reversing that decision, Red Bull was already committed to its own engine programme.

Red Bull follows ‘new way’ alongside Ford

A new era is on the horizon for Formula 1. In F1 2026, sweeping regulation changes, on both the chassis and engine fronts, will come into force.

The new cars will be smaller and lighter. Active aerodynamics will be used on both wings, with the Drag Reduction System [DRS] dropped after the 2025 campaign.

The revamped engines will feature a 50/50 split between electrical and internal combustion power, with the internal combustion engine running on fully-sustainable biofuel.

As part of the overhaul to the sport, Red Bull has taken on the challenge of becoming an engine manufacturer for the first time. A partnership with American automotive giant Ford was formed, working on the power unit to debut in 2026.

As Red Bull bids farewell to Honda power – a union which yielded four Drivers’ titles for Max Verstappen and two Constructors’ crowns – and transitions to Ford, Marko was asked for his thoughts.

Marko will not stay on for the transition, after it was announced that he would step down after the 2025 season.

“It’s, I would say, a new way for Red Bull Racing, to make its own engine,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media outlets.

“We were forced to do that when Honda stopped. One year later, they decided, no, they keep going. But that was too late. We had already invested. And also our combustion engine at that time was running.”

Honda did secure its return to the sport as the new engine supplier of Aston Martin from F1 2026.

As for the Red Bull-Ford creation, Verstappen has heard it running, and liked the sound.

“It sounded good. Of course, you hear it on a dyno, but it sounded, like, crisp,” said Verstappen on Red Bull’s in-house podcast, ‘Talking Bull’.

“I mean, I’m not sure they actually develop on the noise, but it made a good noise.

“I mean, it’s not a V10.”

Red Bull-Ford will be one of five F1 2026 engine manufacturers, alongside Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Audi.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

