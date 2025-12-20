Nico Hulkenberg is not the “dreamer” type, so Helmut Marko revealing that he was up against Sergio Perez for a Red Bull seat is of limited significance to him.

Hulkenberg offered his thoughts after Marko, the former Red Bull senior advisor, revealed earlier in the year that it was Perez vs Hulkenberg for a 2021 Red Bull drive. Ultimately, Perez got the nod, but Marko hinted that in “hindsight”, this was perhaps not the best call.

Nico Hulkenberg brushes off Helmut Marko Red Bull claim

In terms of pure talent, Hulkenberg has long been regarded as one of the stronger drivers on the F1 grid. Yet, he has never been given his opportunity to put that to the test in a leading car.

He almost got his chance, according to Marko.

It was to be either Perez or Hulkenberg who got the Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen for 2021. Marko claimed that Perez’s win in Bahrain the prior year was what got him the seat over Hulkenberg.

“He [Hulkenberg] was in discussions,” Marko told Sky Deutschland earlier this year. “Then Perez won the race in Bahrain, which was just in the decision-making phase and then tipped the scales.”

Perez did win five grands prix across four seasons with Red Bull, but departed at the end of 2024 following a fresh collapse in form.

Hulkenberg, meanwhile, has re-established his place on the grid since returning in stints with Haas and Sauber.

Hulkenberg scored his long-awaited first F1 podium at the 2025 British GP, and is signed up for the Audi F1 era which kicks in from 2026.

Marko conceded that Red Bull perhaps went with the wrong guy.

“That was before we took Checo Perez,” Marko told OE24: “In hindsight, you’re always smarter.

“Checo won then, Hulkenberg threw races away at the time.

“Now he’s better. The older he gets, the fewer mistakes he makes.

“That’s why he has a good contract with Audi.”

Hulkenberg was given the chance to respond to Marko’s comments, while speaking in a Qatar GP press conference.

He was asked if he ever imagined what it would be like partnering the four-time World Champion Verstappen at Red Bull, in light of Marko’s comments.

More on Red Bull from PlanetF1.com

Yuki Tsunoda has been destroyed

Helmut Marko’s telling response ahead of Max Verstappen’s first Red Bull season without him

“Not really, because, you know, I’m not really the dreamer type,” he responded.

“It would be different, but, you know, it didn’t happen.

“I had a few close misses, but at the end of the day, they don’t matter. They don’t count. I am where I am and what happened, happened.”

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Hulkenberg may not spend much time dwelling on Red Bull and what could have been, but was asked how close he got to a Red Bull deal.

“Well, not close enough, obviously,” was his response.

Hulkenberg will continue to partner the impressive Gabriel Bortoleto in F1 2026, as the duo transition from Sauber to Audi F1 drivers.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has another new teammate as Isack Hadjar steps up to the plate following his eye-catching rookie F1 season with Racing Bulls.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – Major Cadillac F1 update as Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez race engineers confirmed