In the opinion of former McLaren and Aston Martin figure Bernie Collins, “Cadillac is going to be a struggle”, as the American outfit moves closer to its F1 2026 debut.

Cadillac will hit the grid in time for Formula 1’s new era, with sweeping chassis and engine regulation changes coming. But, Collins is not expecting it to be smooth sailing, as she recalled the “pain” which she claimed to see Haas going through just to get a car on the grid back in 2016.

After a bumpy road full of hurdles to overcome, Cadillac finally got the green light to join the F1 grid as a new, 11th team for 2026.

Preparations were already well underway at that stage, part of which saw the team opening a new base in Silverstone. Cadillac F1 went on to confirm Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their first driver line-up, the pair boasting 16 grand prix wins between them, 10 for Bottas and six for Perez.

Cadillac will be the first new team formed from scratch to join the F1 grid since Haas in 2016.

Collins, the former McLaren senior performance engineer and ex-Aston Martin strategy chief, believes that Cadillac is dealing with a huge task.

Collins was a part of the Force India squad – which went on to become Aston Martin – at the point when Haas arrived on the grid.

“Cadillac is going to be a struggle, I think,” claimed the now Sky F1 analyst.

“To get a new team together, get all the people together, to get the car on the grid…

“We had it before [when] Haas joined the grid. I remember – at that point, I was McLaren [sic] – walking into the track, on like the Friday morning or whatever, as the Haas guys were walking out of the track, to have a shower, to go back into the track. Like, that was how much of pain they were in to get a new car on the grid for Australia.

“So, I think for the Cadillac guys, the job cannot be underestimated.

“So if they do get that car on the grid in Australia, that will be really good for them. I think that will be a victory in many ways.”

A former key figure at Haas, Simone Resta, however, warns that it would be unwise to “underestimate” Cadillac.

“Cadillac, they are investing a lot, hiring a lot of people, they are approaching the problem in a nice way, as far as we can see from outside,” said Resta, now Mercedes’ strategic development director.

“It’s a lot of challenge, but also they count on a Ferrari power unit only. So they’ve got one problem less, let’s say, to look after. And I think they can be in the mix.

“We have seen in some of the small teams — like in my previous experience at Haas — that you can start a new cycle with a very small team and do nice things from the beginning. So I wouldn’t underestimate them.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but everyone can do it.”

Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin’s sporting director, was singing from the same hymn sheet.

“It’s very difficult for us to say how Cadillac are going to manage it. They’re obviously putting together a very professional team, and they have good finances behind them.

“I’m hoping that Cadillac don’t go too well — but they’re certainly someone we’re not going to dismiss. They are a genuine challenge, and from what we’ve seen so far, they’ll be a very professional outfit.”

Red Bull’s chief engineer Paul Monaghan added: “If you take everything we’ve discussed — new car, new power units, new tyres, new electronics, the sustainable fuels — and then you are trying to build a team into that, you kind of have an idea of what Cadillac have taken on.

“So best of luck to them.”

