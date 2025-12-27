It is time for your fast-paced run through the latest F1 news to emerge on Saturday, 27 December.

Max Verstappen has spelled out exactly what he looks for in a Red Bull teammate. Helmut Marko, meanwhile, has spoken of a “new way” for Red Bull alongside Ford. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Max Verstappen’s F1 teammate wish list

Verstappen will line-up alongside his latest new teammate in F1 2026, as Isack Hadjar steps up to the plate.

Friendly. Open-minded. Can develop the car. Nothing to hide. These are all traits which Verstappen likes in an F1 teammate.

Read more – Max Verstappen reveals what he wants from an F1 teammate

‘New way for Red Bull Racing’ with Ford

Verstappen will go racing with the newly-created Red Bull Powertrains-Ford engine in the back of his car in F1 2026.

Former Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko called it a “new way for Red Bull Racing” as the team enters its very first F1 engine.

Read more – Marko comments on ‘new way for Red Bull Racing’ in Ford partnership

Exposing the Red Bull RB21’s hidden details

Verstappen almost drove the Red Bull RB21 to what would have been a comeback title win for the ages.

Take a closer look at the Red Bull challenger that was with PlanetF1.com’s resident tech expert Matthew Somerfield.

Read more – F1 uncovered: Exposing the hidden details of the Red Bull RB21

Kimi Antonelli reveals ‘big meeting’ with Mercedes

Having hit the “darkest moment” of his young F1 career, Antonelli lifted the lid on a “big meeting” with Mercedes.

It was crucial for helping overcome his European-season slump.

Read more – Kimi Antonelli reveals Mercedes ‘big meeting’ after ‘darkest moment’ of F1 career

Lewis Hamilton did not expect F1 2025 end point

Lewis Hamilton pushed for an early end to the focus on Ferrari’s SF-25 of 2025, in order to focus on the new regulations for 2026.

Hamilton never stopped backing that decision, though admits that the end point, a season without a victory – and for Hamilton, no podium – was more extreme than he had expected.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari SF-25 admission after key F1 2026 decision