Red Bull finalises Helmut Marko exit in updated company documents

Helmut Marko has officially been removed as a director of Red Bull Racing. Long-serving staff member Alistair Rew has been assigned as a non-executive director in his place.

Updated Companies House documents confirm Marko’s termination as a director of Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Red Bull Advanced Services and Red Bull Powertrains.

Helmut Marko Red Bull departure formalised

Rew has been listed as a director of Red Bull Technology (holding company) since 2007. He has since taken on directorships within Red Bull Powertrains in 2021, as well as Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Red Bull Advanced Services since 2022.

Laurent Mekies – who replaced Christian Horner as Red Bull Racing boss after his mid-season sacking – sits alongside Rew as Red Bull Racing directors – Mekies in an executive position – in the updated documentation.

The changes come following Red Bull GmbH’s announcement that Marko is to step down from his role as a senior adviser.

Marko had been a prominent figure in Red Bull’s F1 operations ever since its arrival on the grid back in 2005.

During that time, Marko witnesses a combined total of 14 World Championship wins for the team. That covered Sebastian Vettel’s four consecutive Drivers’ titles between 2010-13 – a streak replicated by Max Verstappen from 2021-24 – plus Red Bull’s six Constructors’ Championship wins.

In a statement announcing his Red Bull exit, Marko said: “I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people.

“Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.”

Verstappen came extremely close to making it five successive titles in F1 2025. A stunning comeback effort saw the Dutchman go from 104 points off the Championship lead, to just two shy when the chequered flag flew in Abu Dhabi.

Marko pointed to this outcome when explaining his exit.

“Narrowly missing out on the World Championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense and successful chapter,” he said.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both World Championship titles again next year.”

