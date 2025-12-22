Liam Lawson revealed his and Racing Bulls’ work on its 2026 car will step up in the new year, with he and the team having kept the majority of its focus on the 2025 Constructors’ Championship battle.

The Faenza-based team secured sixth place in the standings in an extremely tight battle in the midfield, earning valuable extra prize money for Red Bull’s sister squad in the process.

Liam Lawson: F1 2026 preparations to step up in the new year

Lawson’s future within the Red Bull stable was confirmed for 2026 ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having been moved back into Racing Bulls after only two races alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull at the start of the year.

Lawson will be joined by next season’s only rookie, Arvid Lindblad, at Racing Bulls in 2026, with sweeping regulation changes set to change the cars’ chassis and power units.

While some teams, such as Aston Martin and Ferrari, opted to switch the majority of its development focus to 2026 early on in the season, Red Bull kept developing the RB21 to both establish working processes under team principal, Laurent Mekies, and keep up as much of a title challenge as possible.

With Racing Bulls having been in its own tight battle in the Constructors’ standings, Lawson revealed in Abu Dhabi that, while work goes on in the background on the team’s 2026 car, the drivers kept focus on track for 2025.

With that, his preparations will step up further in the new year.

“Not a huge amount,” Lawson told PlanetF1.com and other media when asked about how much work he has completed on the team’s 2026 challenger.

“We’ve done a little bit, but I think the main thing is the development’s really been done by the team. We can’t look at it too much until the season is done, because we have [had] such an important final few races.

“I’ve done a few days in the simulator and spent a few hours basically looking at at data, but I think it’s going to be something that kicks off early next year.”

Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda’s futures within Red Bull were thought to be uncertain as the 2025 season progressed, but the New Zealander’s improved form across the second half of the season saw his deal renewed for 2026.

Admitting previously it is a normal scenario to be told late in the season he would remain within the Red Bull stable, he is looking forward to heading into the new year with the full benefit of pre-season testing and a build-up to the new season.

Asked if he felt a sense of ‘relief’ knowing his seat is secure going into 2026, Lawson replied: “Maybe a little bit.

“I think it’s definitely a different position to be going into. I haven’t really had this before, not last year, at least.

“I will try and enjoy the weekends as much as possible, but it’s more exciting to basically go into next year knowing that I have a pre-season to work with the team and properly be ready for the next season’s challenges, especially with the new regs.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

