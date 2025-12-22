Fernando Alonso is looking to Formula 1’s new era with optimism, but acknowledged the “very competitive” grid will not make it easy.

Alonso will head into next season with Aston Martin having put its focus on 2026 for quite some time, with infrastructure having been built at the team to challenge for titles in the years to come.

Fernando Alonso: ‘A lot of things will happen in the first part of the year’

Alonso predicted there will be plenty of shifting in the development race in the early months of the year, once the best and worst design philosophies show themselves on the grid.

Much has changed at Aston Martin in recent years, with Adrian Newey taking on design responsibility at the team alongside team principal duties next season, with Andy Cowell set to move into a role suiting his power unit capabilities.

Honda has been working in conjunction with the team on its new factory engine, while the team has scaled up its operations to increase its overall headcount to better align itself with the established frontrunners on the grid.

The two-time World Champion confirmed Aston Martin shifted its development focus at a similar time to Ferrari, in early spring, with every team set to reset with both new chassis and power unit regulations coming into force.

Alonso remains calm about his team’s prospects next season, but also knows the entire field will have been putting the majority of its focus on next year.

“We switched focus in April, more or less,” Alonso confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m optimistic, because it’s a reset of things. You know, everyone has the chance to do a better job than the others.

“We start from scratch, so that’s one thing that offers always hope. We have our new facilities completed now, we have our own wind tunnel.

“We have Honda as engine supplier – and only for us. Aramco, Adrian Newey… so we have some good things to be optimistic [about], but this is a very competitive sport, and everyone is doing a very good job. So we’ll see.

“I’m relaxed. You know, it’s a long championship ahead. I think a lot of things will happen in the first three or four months of the year, when you discover the cars and which direction and philosophy everyone took, you learn a lot of things in the first two or three races.

“So, you know, I think we have the right people and the right facilities and environment to have a good season. So it’s up to us.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

