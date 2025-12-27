Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has backed himself to be one of the drivers to “put the most work in” over the winter break in the hopes of a dramatic improvement.

The French team was the undoubted disappointment of the year as they finished at least 48 points behind every other team but their early switch of focus to next year may reap rewards in 2026.

Pierre Gasly looks ahead to F1 2026 season

While it is a big year for every team, it is even more so for Alpine as they switch to Mercedes engines for the first time in the constructor’s existence.

That, coupled with the team’s early dropping of 2025 upgrades in favour of 2026, means there is at least some optimism the team can return to the top end of the Constructors’ table.

As for Gasly, he said no driver would be putting more work in than him over the winter break to ensure he has the best chance of competing higher up the grid.

“You can be sure I’m going to be one of the drivers that’s going to make sure and put the most work in,” he said.

“I know it’s a big opportunity for the team, for myself. After the season I’ve had, I’m more eager than ever to bounce back next season.

“I think I know what’s coming. I know the whole team has worked extremely hard this year, you know, making all these sacrifices for the benefits we can have for next year, and I’ll be as prepared as a driver can be.”

More on 2026 from PlanetF1.com

* Max Verstappen reacts to hearing Red Bull-Ford engine for first time

* Why Alpine’s painful 2025 could pay off as F1 2026 reset approaches

* Lawson reveals when F1 2026 prep steps up with ‘different position’ at Racing Bulls

But while there is no doubting Gasly’s commitment, the improvements will largely be out of his hands with the team’s engineers and designers given a chance to earn their money.

Gasly’s faith in that team was evident when he signed a new deal back in September, reaffirming his belief that they will turn it around.

“I know it’s difficult for people to understand [staying at Alpine] because when you see the performance right now, we’re struggling but as I say, we get to the bottom of these reasons, we know why,” he said.

“We know the strategic reasons we’ve made this year, which are costly for the performance of this year, but I think from next year onwards, I fully believe the team will be able to give me a car to compete at the front and actually achieve what I came in the team for.

“The situation we are in [now] actually gives us some advantages next year in terms of wind tunnel etc. I think we should be in a good place. A lot of reasons to believe that the team will be able to give me the car that I want.”

Read next: F1 2026 cars: What name has each team given its chassis for the 2026 season?