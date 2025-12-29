It’s time for another F1 quiz, and this time, we are asking you to span the decades with your knowledge of McLaren and its race winners.

McLaren earned a title double in 2025, and is one of the oldest and most storied teams in Formula 1, with its origins in the sport dating back to 1966.

F1 quiz: Can you name every driver to have won a race for McLaren?

With that, McLaren will be celebrating 60 years since its first Grand Prix in the 2026 season, and as of the end of 2025, there have been 22 different drivers to have registered a race victory with the team.

We are asking you to name as many as possible, within a short 10-minute window.

We have offered some helping hands, giving you each driver’s nationality, number of race wins (specifically at McLaren and not their career victories), and the years in which they drove for the team.

You will have to delve deep into your Formula 1 knowledge banks for this quiz, and to anyone who gets all 22 correct, we say ‘chapeau’ to you – and please let us know how you got on in the comment section.

Good luck!

