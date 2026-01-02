F1 deputy race director Claire Dubbelman has left her role at the FIA ahead of a move to Saudi Arabia’s national motorsport federation, PlanetF1.com understands.

Dubbelman spent almost nine years at the FIA, joining the governing body as championship manager in 2017.

F1 deputy race director leaves FIA ahead of Saudi Arabia switch

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

She was promoted to the position of F1 sporting manager and deputy race director in February 2024, working alongside new permanent race director Rui Marques last season.

Her role saw her become the youngest-ever individual and the first woman to hold an FIA Super Licence for Race Directors.

Dubbelman’s contract with the FIA is understood to have expired on December 31 2025, with the highly regarded official leaving the governing body on very good terms ahead of taking a new role in Saudi Arabia.

PlanetF1.com understands that Dubbelman will join the Saudi ASN as part of the federation’s sporting and technical department.

Go deeper: The FIA

FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern F1?

Who owns F1? All you need to know about Liberty Media and how F1 has changed since

Saudi Arabia’s involvement in F1 has increased over recent years with the nation hosting a grand prix for the first time in 2021.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, has held an early-season slot on the calendar since 2022.

Saudi Arabia is also thought to be targeting a second race on the F1 schedule in the coming years with a new circuit in Qiddiya.

Dubbelman has been a passionate campaigner for female participation in motorsport over recent years.

In a post to social media after securing the role of deputy race director last year, she wrote: “Becoming the first woman to hold an FIA Super Licence for Race Directors is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“It’s been a long journey filled with passion, dedication, and the support of so many amazing people around me.

“This licence isn’t just a personal milestone — it’s a step forward for everyone working to break barriers and build a more inclusive future in motorsport.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: An open letter to PlanetF1.com readers