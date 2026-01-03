F1 quiz: Can you name all of Michael Schumacher’s race-winning circuits?

Saturday (3rd January) is Michael Schumacher’s 57th birthday, so our latest F1 quiz is around his achievements in Formula 1.

With 91 race victories to his name, the sport’s all-time great took at least one victory at a whopping 23 different circuits – so your job is to name them all.

F1 quiz: Every circuit where Michael Schumacher took a Grand Prix victory

This quiz would ever-so-slightly longer if we extended it to every circuit where Schumi earned a podium – but such was his success rate, he won a race at almost all of those circuits – so it would have made next to no difference.

The seven-time World Champion is one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen, and he developed a penchant for winning pretty much wherever he went.

We are giving you the number of victories at each circuit along with the country where it is based. For more seasoned fans this may be a giveaway for some circuits, but there are several nations in which Schumacher won at more than one track – so you will need to get your thinking caps on.

You will have just 10 minutes to get as many of these circuits as possible, so we wish you the best of luck!

