Former McLaren and Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen has quipped that he is “honoured” to learn that he plays “the bad guy” in the Brad Pitt F1 movie.

And he has revealed that he has yet to watch the 2025 blockbuster despite the film proving a hit.

Kevin Magnussen ‘honoured’ to be ‘the bad guy’ in Brad Pitt F1 movie

Magnussen, who famously claimed a podium finish on his F1 debut, made 185 grand prix starts for the likes of McLaren, Renault and Haas between 2014 and 2024.

The Danish driver has turned to endurance racing since losing his Haas seat at the end of 2024, competing for BMW in the World Endurance Championship and the US-based IMSA series last year.

Magnussen also competed in the Spa 24 Hours race, sharing a car with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and Rene Rast. The trio finished 10th in class at the Belgian Grand Prix venue.

The 33-year-old was renowned for his tough and uncompromising approach in battle during his F1 career, with Magnussen becoming the first driver to be banned under F1’s current penalty points system in 2024.

Magnussen’s combative approach is reflected in the film – production of which was carried out during the final years of his F1 career – in which he is at the heart of some of the on-track drama involving Sonny Hayes, the lead character played by Pitt.

Put to him that he is portrayed as “constantly running into” Hayes, an amused Magnussen revealed that he is yet to watch the movie.

In a clip posted to social media by David Land, Magnussen said: “I haven’t watched it! I can’t really comment.

“But I’ve heard that I’m the bad guy to Brad Pitt, so I think that’s an honour. Honestly, I’m honoured.

“I might have to watch it at some point.”

The F1 movie was nominated for two Golden Globes awards for ‘best original score’ and ‘cinematic and box office achievement’.

However, the film missed out on the gongs at the ceremony in Los Angeles last week.

