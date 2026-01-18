Why rookie Arvid Lindblad picked rare F1 number 41 for 2026 debut

Formula 1’s newest driver, Arvid Lindblad, has revealed why he chose 41 to be the number he races with.

After six rookies entered the 2025 season, 2026 sees just one join the grid – the highly rated Lindblad, who takes over Isack Hadjar’s Racing Bulls seat following his promotion to Red Bull.

Arvid Lindblad reveals reason behind unusual F1 number choice

When Lindblad emerges for the first time from the pit lane, his Racing Bulls will have the number 41 on it – a rarity in the history of Formula 1.

The number has seldom been used in F1; you have to go back to 2015 for the last time it was seen on track, with Susie Wolff using it for her free practice sessions with Williams.

As to why Lindblad chose the number, during Racing Bulls’ launch event in Detroit, the 18-year-old revealed it was due to how it resembles his initials AL.

“So, it’s actually quite funny,” he said of his number choice. “I was talking with someone who helps from Red Bull.

“We were having dinner once, and we were talking about the number, and she suggested 41, 45, and 51, kind of from my name.

“Because she asked me what I thought and I was like, ‘I have no idea.’

“And I thought 41 was the coolest of the three. And also I quite liked it because it’s not really a number that’s been used before.

“A lot of the lower numbers have been used in other sports and they’re very associated to someone. So I thought it was cool to have a number that’s not really been used before.

“And then obviously, yeah, from my name, the initials, you can kind of see it. So yeah, I thought it was quite cool.”

There is a lot of anticipation to see how Lindblad fares in F1 with the British-Swedish driver one of the most highly rated youngsters to enter the sport for a number of years.

He finished his one and only F2 season in sixth but one of his biggest admirers was up, until recently, one of the key decision makers at Red Bull, Helmut Marko,

“It’s quite a big thing,” the rookie said of his link with Marko.

“I mean, I’ve worked very closely with them the last couple years, Rocky [Guillaume Rocquelin, Head of the Red Bull Driver Academy] and Dr Marko and the whole team. I’m extremely grateful for their support and all the work we’ve done, but especially with Dr Marko.

“It’s not been the easiest year for me. I’m not happy with how it’s gone, but he believed in me when others didn’t, and I’m very grateful for that.

“I find it funny when a lot of people say how difficult it can be to work with him, their stories of how they struggled to work with Dr Marko, how he’s very difficult and people are scared of him. For me, it’s always been the opposite. I’ve always had a very good relationship with him.

“There are certain things he wants to see, and I mean, I can’t talk for others and their experience, but I’ve always had a very good relationship with him, and he’s helped my career massively. The fact that he believed in me when others didn’t, I’m very grateful towards him, because this opportunity wouldn’t have come without him.

“I don’t really like excuses and when people talk rubbish, and he doesn’t do that – he just says the truth, and I like to do the same. I think on that side, it’s helped me. It’s helped me to learn the best way, helped me progress the fastest, because he just says the truth and the way things have been. And I appreciate that honesty as well, because there are a lot of people in motorsport who want you to tell them what they want to hear.”

