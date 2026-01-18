Jack Doohan in pole position for F1 2027 race return

Jack Doohan is closing in on a deal that could leave him in pole position for an F1 2027 racing return.

It is expected that Doohan will race in Super Formula this season, the one unaccounted seat in the Japanese open-wheel competition being the one he filled during testing, and is on the verge of joining Haas as reserve driver in F1.

Jack Doohan closing on Haas F1 reserve driver, Super Formula roles

Doohan is looking to reboot his career following a stunted tenure with Alpine that saw him promoted ahead of schedule, and then dropped in much the same manner.

Last week, Doohan’s departure from Alpine was formalised. The split had been on the cards for some time, and was widely reported as having been complete ahead of that point, but the necessary paperwork had not yet been completed.

There was a concern that, at the back end of last season, his formal exit may interfere with plans for the coming season.

At the time, sources assured PlanetF1.com that, though yet to be formalised or even officially acknowledged, Alpine would not prevent Doohan from moving into a race seat in another formula.

Doohan was still under contract to the Enstone operation at the time. There were concerns this could prevent him from participating in the Super Formula test in Suzuka in mid-December.

The decision now to head to Japan is intended to give the Aussie some competitive seat time for the first time in almost a year.

It’s a move designed to keep him sharp should an opportunity arise in F1, where he remains in conversation with Haas over a reserve drive, as revealed by PlanetF1.com. Those discussions remain ongoing, though there are suggestions that they’re moving in a positive direction.

At just 22, Doohan has time on his side to an extent.

While he failed to net points during his seven grands prix, during testing – especially with previous model cars – he proved a close match for Pierre Gasly.

A relationship with Toyota through Super Formula, just as the Japanese autogiant is deepening ties with Haas in Formula 1, is therefore a logical step forward for both sides of the equation.

The Doohan family has long and deep connections in Japan, with Jack’s father, Mick, winning five motorcycling world championships with Honda in the 1990s.

For Jack Doohan, a move into Super Formula makes strong sense as, performance-wise, it’s the closest competition to Formula 1, and the greater technical freedom affords a level of engineering depth drivers don’t get in Formula 2 or Formula 3.

Given his time with Alpine, where he served as a pseudo reserve driver in the wake of Oscar Piastri’s departure in mid-2022, before getting the official nod for 2023, Doohan has valuable experience that leaves him a step clear of others on the market.

Added to that is his recent race experience, making him something of a known quantity when it comes to a reserve driver.

The one drawback is his inability to compete in Friday practice sessions, where teams are mandated to run a rookie driver on four occasions (two in each car) during a season. With seven grands prix to his name, Doohan is not eligible, though Ryo Hirakawa has proved to be Toyota’s first pick in any case.

And if nothing else, the connection with Toyota opens the door to the World Endurance Championship should the path back to F1 not open up as hoped.

As it stands, the intent is to work with Haas as reserve driver for F1 2026 with a view to stepping into a race seat for 2027.

Whether that happens is unclear; signing Doohan as a race driver for next season before the current campaign has begun would be a bold move. Instead, it seems more likely that there would be options or an intention to work towards that goal, but stop short of locking it away.

Even from Haas’ perspective there’s good logic. While Esteban Ocon remains as competitive and combative as he ever has, Oliver Bearman impressed in his rookie year.

Given his connections to Ferrari, and the uncertainty surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s future, it’s plausible that Bearman is whisked to Maranello for F1 2027, opening a seat at the American-owned team.

That would put Doohan in pole position, though it’s unlikely he’d be the only consideration, even if there is an existing relationship there and vested interest with Toyota.

But, short of a race seat this year, it looks his best chance for an F1 return. Race in Japan, stay sharp, forge a relationship with Toyota that might lead back onto the grid, or possibly into WEC, and be ideally positioned at a team that could well be in the market for 2027.

It’s not yet a done deal, but given that background, it’s one that seems to work for all involved.

