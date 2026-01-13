Alpine has announced a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to part ways ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Doohan made his Formula 1 debut with Alpine late in 2024 as an academy graduate, but his stint proved brief ahead of a return to the reserve role. Alpine has confirmed that a mutual agreement was reached between team and driver to split, so that Doohan can “pursue other career opportunities”.

Alpine and Jack Doohan end alliance

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

An Alpine Academy member since 2022, Doohan made the step up to a race seat with the team in 2024. After almost two years as reserve driver, Doohan debuted at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, replacing Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.

Doohan remained in the seat alongside Pierre Gasly at the start of 2025, though the Australian driver’s position was being questioned before the season even started, after Alpine signed Franco Colapinto as reserve, following an impressive arrival into Formula 1 with Williams.

Doohan lasted six grands prix, the Miami GP proving his last as Alpine executed a switcheroo that saw Colapinto become Gasly’s new teammate, while Doohan returned to reserve.

Doohan failed to score a point in his six races, though Colapinto was unable to score across the rest of a difficult season for Alpine. The Enstone squad opted to continue with Gasly and Colapinto as its F1 2026 line-up.

That left question marks over Doohan’s future, though that has now been clarified. Alpine has announced that the team and Doohan has mutually decided to end the alliance.

As first reported by PlanetF1.com, Doohan is in the frame to become Haas reserve driver, to be combined with a Super Formula programme, in the hope of landing of an F1 2027 return.

More on the F1 driver market from PlanetF1.com

F1 2027 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for the 2027 grid?

F1 drivers by age: From the oldest to the youngest

Alpine issued the following statement: “BWT Alpine Formula One Team confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season and allow him to pursue other career opportunities.

“Jack became the first member of the Alpine Academy to graduate into a race seat with the team when he made his Grand Prix debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“The team would like to thank Jack for his commitment and professionalism to the team for the past four years, both on and off track, and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Why Johnny Herbert expects two teams to struggle in F1 2026