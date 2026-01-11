Ferrari is the most storied name in Formula 1 history, and there have been a total of 40 drivers to date to have won a grand prix with the Scuderia.

Your job in this latest F1 quiz is simply to name as many as you can. We warn you, though, that it will not be easy.

F1 quiz: How many Ferrari Grand Prix winners can you name?

While we have published similar quizzes for McLaren and Williams in recent weeks, their respective number of race winners is outshone by the number the Scuderia has managed to produce.

Spanning all the way back to the first season in Formula 1 in 1950, we are asking for all of your F1 knowledge to identify as many drivers as possible.

With a host of one-time winners and drivers from decades gone by, though, this will be a serious test of how you can perform.

We have been generous in giving you a 15-minute time limit for this quiz, and, like our previous quizzes, have given you the number of race victories for Ferrari (crucially, NOT each driver’s complete win total), the years in which they drove for the Scuderia, and their nationalities.

Anyone achieving a perfect score here will have done seriously well.

Remember to post your score in the comments!

