Cadillac F1 driver Sergio Perez has revealed the details of his awkward “farewell” conversation with Christian Horner after losing his Red Bull seat at the end of 2024.

Perez spent four years as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate between 2021 and 2024, collecting all but one of his career victories with the Milton Keynes team.

Sergio Perez reveals awkward Christian Horner ‘farewell’ after Red Bull exit

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Mexican driver lost his seat following a winless 2024 campaign, with his replacements – Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda – faring no better last season.

The struggles of Lawson and Tsunoda did not escape the notice of Perez, who quipped last August that the pair had scored “five points in the entire season” between them.

Now 35, Perez is making a return to F1 this year with the new Cadillac F1 team, where he will partner former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Appearing on the Cracks podcast, Perez has revealed that he warned Horner that his successors would fail before parting ways with Red Bull.

He said: “In my farewell [conversation] with Christian, I said: ‘Hey Christian, what are you going to do when it doesn’t work with Liam?’

“[Horner replied:] ‘Well, there’s Yuki.’

“‘And what happens when that doesn’t work?’

“[Horner said:] ‘Well, we have many drivers.’

“I say: ‘Well, you’re going to use them all.’

“He says: ‘Yeah, I know…'”

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas return with Cadillac in F1 2026

A five-step guide to being the ideal F1 wingman: Lessons from Perez, Bottas, more

Eight times Sergio Perez has been the perfect team-mate for Max Verstappen

Perez’s latest comments come after he claimed that his poor form in 2024 made him “the big distraction” as Horner battled allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a Red Bull employee.

Horner, who has always denied the claims, was twice cleared of wrongdoing.

Reflecting on the 2024 season, Perez said: “There was also so much pressure that year.

“Christian had some issues, so it was also a bit that I was the distraction.

“I was the big distraction. No one talked about anything but me, my performance, how badly I was doing.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Exclusive: How Alpine F1 company document could impact Christian Horner F1 return option