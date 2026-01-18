Pierre Gasly: ‘Something big is coming’ for Alpine in F1 2026

Pierre Gasly has predicted “something big is coming” for Alpine in 2026 after a number of years of disappointment.

The Enstone outfit has been on a steady downward trend since Gasly arrived in 2023 but new regulations and a new engine provider has the Frenchman hopeful of change.

Pierre Gasly makes Alpine 2026 prediction

2026 marks a landmark year for all of Formula 1 but in particular Alpine who not only are dealing with the new regulations that come into force but their cars will also be powered by an external engine supplier for the first time in the team’s in 49 years.

Mercedes engines in the back of the A526 plus much of 2025 dedicated to this year’s car has Gasly hopeful that Alpine could be one of the teams to benefit the most this season.

“We know that we are clearly not at the level that we all want to be at,” he told Rolling Stone. “But we also know something big is coming for the coming season.

“We’re on a big low, but we’re hoping to bounce back to get as high as possible for 2026.

“I really believe in ourselves as a team, and I want to be the one to put us back on top.”

More on Gasly and Alpine from PlanetF1.com

* Pierre Gasly ‘just wants to win’ in Alpine fortune change hope

* Ranked: F1 2026 driver pairings from weakest to strongest

* F1 quiz: Every ‘Team Enstone’ driver with 10 or more races

Gasly also reflected on his three seasons at Alpine so far and said one of the hardest aspects was keeping the team motivated as the difficult results kept pouring in.

“It’s quite tough, because I’ve got to keep the team up and I’ve got to keep the spirit up,” he said.

“I need to make sure that the 100 guys that work at the track and also the 1,500 people that are back at the factory, are all motivated and know that we are in a position to fight for the front of the grid.”

That negativity was not confined to just the team though and Gasly said he would see the hurt in his family as well.

“I think what was more difficult for me was to see the people I care about, that made huge sacrifices to get me to where I am today, being affected by this negativity that I was surrounded with,” he said.

“At the end of the day, that’s just the life of an athlete and stuff I have to accept, but I was more bothered that it would affect my parents and my brothers, which wasn’t fair.”

Gasly is preparing for his 10th season in F1 and his fourth with Alpine.

Read next: McLaren defends early 2025 development switch amid F1 2026 push