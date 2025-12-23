Ollie Bearman believes next season will be a “tough introduction” for his teenage compatriot, Arvid Lindblad, who will be the only rookie on the 2026 grid.

Lindblad will be joining the sport at the beginning of a brand-new regulation cycle, and while Bearman stressed his belief in the new Racing Bulls driver’s talent, being the only rookie will bring its own challenges.

Arvid Lindblad ‘has what it takes, but it will be a tough introduction’

Haas driver Bearman was one of five rookies to join the grid at the start of 2025, with Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar and Jack Doohan all having arrived in Formula 1 together to create a rookie-heavy grid in the season just gone.

While Doohan was replaced by Franco Colapinto early in the season, the remaining drivers were promoted with the transition to the 2026 regulations in mind, gaining a year of experience of being in Formula 1 and working with their respective teams before the power unit and chassis regulations all change at once next season.

Bearman, though, acknowledged there are “pros and cons” to arriving in Formula 1 at any time, believing Lindblad would potentially have preferred to arrive in the category with other rookies – though that is still better than the alternative of not getting promoted at all.

“It will definitely be challenging, but I believe he’s a really talented driver,” Bearman told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Abu Dhabi.

“I was in F2 in Prema when he was in F3 and he was doing a very good job all year, and he’s had a great season in F2 now.

“I know he has what it takes to race in F1, there’s no doubt about that, but it will be a tough introduction. But I think, if anything, the new regs are a bit of a leveller for everyone anyways, because there are so many things to learn for all of us.

“You know, for us rookies coming in this year, we were coming into a regulation cycle which was very mature and that all of the drivers had had a lot of experience with, and we were just starting out with it. So, there are pros and cons to joining in every era of Formula 1.

“I’m sure he would prefer to be on the grid with other rookies, but I’m sure he would prefer to be the only rookie than not be in F1, so that’s just how it is.”

Lindblad will be partnering Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls next season, with Isack Hadjar having been promoted to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2026, while Yuki Tsunoda drops into a test and reserve role with Red Bull.

