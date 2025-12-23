Lewis Hamilton endured a challenging first season at Ferrari, though did not receive any advice from Charles Leclerc on how to turn the tide.

Leclerc has his own “job” to focus on, in order to “maximise” everything that he can do. In addition, Leclerc does not feel qualified to give advice to a seven-time World Champion in Hamilton.

No advice to Lewis Hamilton from Charles Leclerc

Ferrari went into F1 2025 with plenty of momentum. The Scuderia fell just short of the 2024 Constructors’ title, and having acquired the services of Hamilton, Formula 1’s most successful driver, Ferrari was eyeing both titles.

However, the end result was a winless campaign, while Hamilton failed to make the podium, in a disappointing start to Ferrari life.

Leclerc was asked by PlanetF1.com, and other accredited media, whether there is anything he can do to help Hamilton out in such difficult times.

He replied: “My job is to obviously maximise whatever I can do in my control, and there’s already so many things I’m focused [on] for myself and the team to try and make sure that my driving fits the car in the best possible way, that it’s obviously difficult for me to then also spend time… and also Lewis has achieved a lot more than I ever did.

“So, I don’t really have any advice to give him.

“But it’s, for sure, a long process whenever you join a new team. I mean, I don’t even remember what it’s like to be joining a new team. It’s been eight years that I’m in Ferrari, so I know how it works, and obviously everything feels very natural.

“But for Lewis, it’s still kind of new, even after a year. The processes are completely different, the way you have the vision, the team, the way you work. So all of that still needs some time to get used to.”

For Leclerc, F1 2025 was a success in terms of his own performance.

He made the podium seven times, and ended the year 86 points better off than Hamilton.

“Personally, I’m quite satisfied,” he confirmed. “I think it’s been a strong season on my side.

“You always try to improve from one season to the other, and that’s what I’ve tried to do this year. And I’m satisfied with the work.

“Then, unfortunately, the performances are not where they should be, and I’m not as satisfied about the result side of things and the performance we’ve shown. Especially after last year that we ended up strong, the expectation was another one.

“But yeah, we’ve pushed. I think we reacted well as a team from the first race to the last race, trying to turn that situation around. It wasn’t easy because we didn’t have that many upgrades, as we are focusing mostly on 2026.

“But yeah, I think we performed well as a team on track. Then what we are missing eventually is the performance on the car. And for that, I hope that next year will be better.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

