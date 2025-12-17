Formula 1 has released all-new renders of how F1 2026 cars may look next season, giving us a closer view of how the new challengers may look on track.

The FIA had produced a 3D-printed model of a 2026 car in Abu Dhabi, seen by PlanetF1.com, but these new pictures in a Formula 1 livery provides a closer look at how the cars might look in practice.

Gallery: New F1 2026 car renders released ahead of first launches

Seven of the 11 teams have already confirmed their livery launch or car unveiling plans ahead of the new season, with launches taking place much earlier than usual with a packed pre-season ahead.

The all-new regulations have seen 11 days of testing put onto the calendar as the teams and drivers get to grips with completely new cars, as the sport’s chassis and power unit rules change at the same time.

With that, Formula 1 has released more photos of how the cars can be expected to look moving forwards.

Next season will bring all-new chassis and power unit regulations into Formula 1.

Drivers are due to have more control over how best to deploy the tools at their disposal next season.

Car changes such as active aero will come into play, with adjustable angles on both front and rear wing elements available to the drivers to make the most of a lap.

The 2026 cars are due to carry up to 40% less drag, enabling potentially higher top speeds.

On top of that, DRS has been replaced with ‘Overtake Mode’, which offers an extra power boost with drivers who are within one second of the car in front.

The cars will be shorter and narrow, in the hope of being more ‘nimble’ for the drivers.

‘Boost Mode’ enables drivers to defend or attack by deploying their battery power as they please, with the cars’ electrical capabilities having been greatly enhanced for 2026.

Active aerodynamics will see movable elements on both front and rear wings next season.

The cars will all be narrower, lighter and carrying less drag than their predecessors, though the change from ground effect aerodynamics will result in a 15-30% reduction in overall downforce, which is predicted to reduce cornering speeds at an exchange for potentially higher top speeds.

