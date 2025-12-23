A McLaren MP4-17, a car driven by Kimi Raikkonen in his first season with the Woking team, is up for auction by Sotheby’s and it comes without a reserve price, meaning the highest bidder gets the car, no matter the amount.

Chassis number ‘MP4-17A-06’ was raced by Raikkonen and his teammate David Coulthard during the 2002 and 2003 Formula 1 seasons.

Own a piece of Formula 1 history

Securing six podiums, including a victory at the 2003 Australian Grand Prix with Coulthard behind the wheel, the MP4-17-A is up for auction.

Designed by the legendary Adrian Newey, the McLaren car featured sculpted lower front wishbones and updated bodywork over its 3.0-litre Mercedes-Benz V10 engine.

Brought to the grands prix mid-2002, the car changed hands between Raikkonen and Coulthard, with the Finn the first to race it before Coulthard had his turn.

The MP4-17 returned to the track in 2003 when McLaren’s MP4-18 failed to see the light of day after a trying period during testing. Coulthard went on to clinch the Australian Grand Prix, crossing the line almost nine seconds ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya.

Bowing out with a sixth podium for the season, the car was retained by McLaren before being acquired by today’s seller in 2021.

That McLaren, the MP4-17A-06, that not only featured in Raikkonen’s debut season but also marked Coulthard’s final grand prix win, could be yours through a Sotheby’s auction.

The car is ‘offered without reserve’ meaning it will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of the final bid amount.

Earlier this year, an F2001 piloted by Michael Schumacher to his first world title with Ferrari fetched $18.5 million at auction.

The most expensive F1 car of all time remains the Juan Manuel Fangio-driven 1955 Mercedes W196, which sold for almost $60 million in February.

A collection of 69 cars previously belonging to Bernie Ecclestone also changed hands earlier this year, for a reported $650 million.

