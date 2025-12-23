Raikkonen’s McLaren from his debut season that yielded Coulthard’s final win to be sold
A McLaren MP4-17, a car driven by Kimi Raikkonen in his first season with the Woking team, is up for auction by Sotheby’s and it comes without a reserve price, meaning the highest bidder gets the car, no matter the amount.
Chassis number ‘MP4-17A-06’ was raced by Raikkonen and his teammate David Coulthard during the 2002 and 2003 Formula 1 seasons.
Own a piece of Formula 1 history
Securing six podiums, including a victory at the 2003 Australian Grand Prix with Coulthard behind the wheel, the MP4-17-A is up for auction.
Designed by the legendary Adrian Newey, the McLaren car featured sculpted lower front wishbones and updated bodywork over its 3.0-litre Mercedes-Benz V10 engine.
Brought to the grands prix mid-2002, the car changed hands between Raikkonen and Coulthard, with the Finn the first to race it before Coulthard had his turn.
The MP4-17 returned to the track in 2003 when McLaren’s MP4-18 failed to see the light of day after a trying period during testing. Coulthard went on to clinch the Australian Grand Prix, crossing the line almost nine seconds ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya.
Bowing out with a sixth podium for the season, the car was retained by McLaren before being acquired by today’s seller in 2021.
That McLaren, the MP4-17A-06, that not only featured in Raikkonen’s debut season but also marked Coulthard’s final grand prix win, could be yours through a Sotheby’s auction.
The car is ‘offered without reserve’ meaning it will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of the final bid amount.
More on F1 cars that have been auctioned
👉 Revealed: Top 10 most expensive F1 cars ever to be sold at auction
👉 Red Bull owner snaps up $650million Bernie Ecclestone car collection
Earlier this year, an F2001 piloted by Michael Schumacher to his first world title with Ferrari fetched $18.5 million at auction.
The most expensive F1 car of all time remains the Juan Manuel Fangio-driven 1955 Mercedes W196, which sold for almost $60 million in February.
A collection of 69 cars previously belonging to Bernie Ecclestone also changed hands earlier this year, for a reported $650 million.
Read next: Verstappen makes damning ‘half the cars’ claim after five DSQs in F1 2025