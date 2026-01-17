Liam Lawson has found “probably the best” source to understand how to get the most out of an electrical power unit ahead of Formula 1’s switch to 50/50 electrical and combustion engines.

He’s turning to Formula E driver Nick Cassidy, a fellow New Zealander, who leads the Formula E championship after putting in a masterclass in energy management at the Mexico City E-Prix to clinch Citroën Racing’s maiden victory.

Liam Lawson has a race-winning Formula E engine management source

The New Zealander surged from 13th on the grid to first at the chequered flag, as he displayed his knack for ‘attack mode’ timing and energy management.

His compatriot Lawson was keeping a close eye on the Mexico race, after all, there are lessons he can take from it into Formula 1 this season.

Formula 1’s engine regulations are changing this season, with the power units running on sustainable fuel with an increase in electrification to a 50/50 split with the internal combustion engine.

The sport has also dropped DRS [Drag Reduction System] in favour of ‘overtake’ mode, which utilises the power unit to grant the attacking car more engine power than the car when they are less than a second behind. As with DRS, this can only be used in designated zones.

There’s also ‘boost’ that will deploy energy from the MGU-K anywhere on the track. That will allow any driver to improve their pace and lap time. Strategically, they also use it keep the car outside of the ‘overtake’ mode’s one-second window.

It has Helmut Marko talking about Max Verstappen’s ability as the “driver will play a crucial role in how they use energy” while Toto Wolff claims the “intelligent way of managing the energy” could play to Lewis Hamilton’s strengthens.

But one driver hoping to gain an advantage over his fellow racers with a bit of insider knowledge from an old-hand at engine power management is Lawson.

The Racing Bulls driver is set to turn his friend Cassidy over the winter to pick the Formula E driver’s brain.

Lawson told talkSPORT at the launch of Racing Bull’s VCARB03 livery: “I mean, I think he’s probably the best at it, honestly.

“I watched his race. I was in New Zealand still, playing golf, and we were watching the live stream of Mexico.

He’s obviously doing a really, really good job, and somebody that, over the years I’ve spoken to a lot, and I probably this year will be speaking to a lot more, asking for advice.”

