Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant will drive a Ford hypercar in the 2027 World Endurance Championship, it has been announced.

It comes after it emerged that Red Bull Powertrains will provide technical assistance to Ford with the development of its hypercar engine.

Sargeant made 36 F1 starts in 2023/24, scoring a single point at his home race, the United States Grand Prix, in 2023.

The Fort Lauderdale-born driver was dropped by Williams following the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, with Franco Colapinto completing the season before the arrival of Carlos Sainz from Ferrari for 2025.

Sargeant stepped away from motorsport in early 2025 before returning to make two appearances in the IMSA series in the United States, as well as participating in the WEC rookie test in Bahrain last November.

Logan Sargeant joins Ford driver roster for 2027 WEC assault

Ford announced last year that it will enter the hypercar class of the WEC in 2027, joining the likes of Ferrari and McLaren in the elite category.

And the US manufacturer has confirmed that Sargeant, 25, will be one of the drivers behind the wheel in the WEC next year.

Sargeant will be joined by Mike Rockenfeller, who won the Le Mans 24 Hours with Audi in 2010, and Sebastian Priaulx on Ford’s books.

Sargeant will also be involved in Proton’s LMGT3 assault in 2026, with the American partnering Italian pair Giammarco Levorato and Stefano Gattuso in the number 88 car, before stepping up to the hypercar category in 2027.

Dan Sayers, the Ford Racing Hypercar Programme Manager, said of the drivers: “Seb is a pure, natural talent, ‘Rocky’ is the veteran who has seen it all and won it all while Logan brings a level of technical sophistication and high-downforce experience that is vital for a programme of this scale.

“Having an American back in a Ford at Le Mans feels right. It’s a nod to giants like Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt, who showed the world in 1967 what happens when American grit meets global ambition.

“We aren’t waiting until 2027 to start fighting, though.

“We are building a team, refining our processes and earning our stripes in the real world.

“We are taking the building-blocks of this programme and stress-testing them under the most demanding conditions on the planet.

“We have the engine, we have the drivers and we have the vision, but the work is far from over.

“We are building more than just a car – we are building a legacy. We are reclaiming our seat at the top table of endurance racing.

“We are America’s Race Team and we are coming for the world.”

It emerged last year that Ford’s 2027 hypercar will be based on an Oreca LMP2 chassis.

Ford has now confirmed that the chassis will be paired by a naturally-aspirated, 5.4-litre V8 engine, designed entirely in-house for the first time in the company’s history.

Ford will receive technical support on its new WEC engine from Red Bull Powertrains, with the two companies working together on an F1 power unit ahead of the F1 2026 season.

The still-unnamed Ford will be among three non-turbocharged cars on the 2027 hypercar grid, along with the Cadillac V-Series.R and Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The engine will use the same Coyote architecture found on the Mustang GT3 car and will be paired with a spec hybrid system.

Sayers said: “One year ago, we made a promise to return to the top-flight of endurance racing. Today, we are 12 months away from being on the grid.

“In the world of global motorsport, that is a heart-stopping timeframe.

“To build a Hypercar programme from a blank sheet of paper to a Le Mans start-line in just two years is, by any objective measure, almost impossible, but at Ford Racing, making the impossible possible is the only way we know how to work.

“We have spent the last year in the trenches, and while the main event is still ahead of us, the soul of this machine is already beginning to roar.

“That soul is the engine. It is more than just a component – it is the identity of the car.

“When you hear a Ford coming down the Mulsanne Straight at three in the morning, you shouldn’t have to look at the badge to know who it is.

“That’s why we chose the Coyote.

“When you have an engine this iconic in your arsenal – a powerplant that already defines our Dark Horse R, GT4 and GT3 programmes – you don’t look for alternatives. You lean into your DNA.”

