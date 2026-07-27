The Mercedes F1 team has confirmed the departure of its long-serving junior head Gwen Lagrue ahead of an imminent move to rivals Red Bull.

Lagrue is set to join Red Bull to head up its junior stable, with Helmut Marko having stepped back from the role at the end of last year.

Mercedes announces Gwen Lagrue departure ahead of Red Bull switch

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Lagrue oversaw Mercedes’ junior development programme over the past decade, with both its current race drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, having been scouted through Mercedes’ junior ranks, alongside the likes of 2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin, who is competing in sportscars this season.

Mercedes announced the news on social media with Lagrue and team principal, Toto Wolff, sat arm-in-arm, with the team thanking him for what he has brought to the Silver Arrows.

“Thank you Gwen. It’s been a great ride together,” the team said.

“Together, we’ve developed many young drivers, including our current F1 drivers George and Kimi, and you’ve made a fantastic contribution.

“We have built a true successor to the original Mercedes-Benz junior team, and you leave in place a talented group to carry on this work.

“Professional relationships may come to an end, but we will always remain friends, with a shared mindset.

“We wish you well for your next challenge.”

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While Mercedes did not confirm his next destination, Wolff had recently addressed reports of his departure without confirming the news, but stated the impact he has made in his role, along with the team’s next steps.

“Gwen has built up a fantastic team,” Wolff told PlanetF1.com and others at Spa.

“We have about seven, eight or nine people running the junior programme going forward, along with a handful of juniors, and with Bradley [Lord] stepping up as deputy team principal.

“These things need to be worked out now. We want to do it together with Gwen, and then we’ll see.”

Mercedes junior graduate Antonelli leads the Drivers’ standings by 50 points at the halfway stage of the season.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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