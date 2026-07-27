‘Morons’ – Max Verstappen demands double FIA penalty in untelevised team radio

Untelevised team radio footage from the Hungarian Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Max Verstappen called for Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad to be penalised by the FIA stewards.

The Red Bull driver was heard branding Lawson and Lindblad “morons” as he struggled to lap the pair.

Max Verstappen calls for FIA action over Racing Bulls ‘morons’

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Verstappen equalled his best result of the F1 2026 season in Hungary by finishing second as McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris took victory.

The Budapest race saw Verstappen claim consecutive podium finishes for the first time in 2026 having finished third at the previous race in Belgium.

An untelevised team radio snippet from Sunday’s race has revealed how Verstappen called for his Red Bull stablemates to be penalised.

The footage, which cannot be reproduced here due to broadcast rights restrictions, shows Verstappen behind Lawson and Lindblad as the pair battle for position into Turn 2.

Despite a blue panel flashing trackside to signify that a faster car is approaching, Lindblad and Lawson continue to fight as Verstappen closes in.

Verstappen is heard saying: “Oh, they should get a penalty. This is f**king ridiculous, these morons! My God!”

Lindblad and Lawson went on to finish ninth and 11th respectively.

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Verstappen was not the only frontrunner to be frustrated by lapped traffic over the course of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Prior to his retirement with a gearbox problem, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri made contact with Carlos Sainz at Turn 2.

Piastri was heard saying over team radio in the immediate aftermath: “Get out of the **** way, you idiot! Oh my God…”

After the race, Sainz, who was handed a five-second time penalty for the incident, pointed to an issue “we were all having with the blue flags” with other drivers reporting that the blue flag system in the cockpit was not functioning normally.

The FIA stewards confirmed in their report that Sainz “had been informed that Car 81 (Piastri) was approaching” prior to the collision.

The stewards added that they decided against giving Sainz the standard 10-second penalty for what they described as “a mitigating factor.”

The stewards explained: “At the point of the incident, the positioning of Car 55 relative to the circuit and the other cars meant that Car 81 was not visible to the driver of Car 55 prior to the attempted overtake.

“Although the driver had been informed that Car 81 was approaching, the stewards accepted that the limited visibility reduced the degree of culpability.

“Taking this mitigating circumstance into account, the stewards determined that a five-second time penalty, rather than the standard 10-second penalty, was appropriate.”

Lewis Hamilton was also spotted making slight contact with Fernando Alonso as he made his way past after the Aston Martin slowed on the approach to Turn 2.

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