George Russell and Mercedes are “p*ssed off” after the latest gremlin caused Russell to sink at the Hungarian Grand Prix start.

Russell explained how his Mercedes power unit began revving abnormally, with his inputs getting no response, as he struggled to get off the line at the Hungaroring. Russell has called for Mercedes to conduct a new investigation.

George Russell dissects latest Mercedes setback

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Russell lined-up on the third row of the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix. He was soon down to 21st.

Battling anti-stall, Russell saw the pack come flying past him. He ultimately recovered to a P7 finish, his pace being the rare positive from his race.

“I’m sort of past the point of disappointment now, because if I continue to be disappointed with everything that goes on, I’ll just be disappointed every day of the week. So I’ve got to stay positive,” Russell told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Obviously, another technical issue that completely ruined the race.

“But I can tell you some positives, that the pace was very strong. The team said I was as strong as anybody out there, which I haven’t been there for probably three races, so I will take positives there.

“But yeah, it’s just unbelievable the list of things that’s happened this season.”

Russell shed further light on the power unit misbehaviour which prompted his nightmare start at the Hungaroring.

“I was on the throttle holding the revs, and then all of a sudden, about four seconds before the lights went out, the engine just started revving all over the place.

“I was reacting with my throttle. It was doing nothing. The engine wasn’t reacting to the throttle.”

Russell said “no” when asked if this was an issue he had felt before this season.

He added: “It was a brand new engine. I think it was something we saw in pre-season at some points, but yeah, no idea.”

It was only after the Belgian Grand Prix that Russell confirmed a PU “calibration” discovery from Mercedes behind his recent struggles. Mercedes had thanked Russell for the guidance, with team and driver expressing hope that it was fixed for Hungary.

Then, came the next setback.

Russell has called for another internal investigation.

“Obviously the problems are happening, but the whole team feels it as well,” he said. “They’re as p*ssed off as I am with how it’s unfolded.

“We need to look at ourselves and ensure it’s nothing we’re doing wrong that is contributing to these errors. Oscar [Piastri] had his [gearbox] thing today as well. It’s not like we’re the only one, but it does feel like it is happening substantially more to me than others.

“Hopefully it swings around. I don’t wish any bad luck on anyone. But I’ve never had a season like this in my whole career, let alone my F1 career.”

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Asked how he avoids being consumed by the disappointment, Russell replied: “Don’t be disappointed with things outside of your control.

“Today, the race was totally ruined. I did my procedure right at the start. Pace was fine. The result was sh*t. But the things that I could have controlled, they were just okay.

“I usually don’t feel like I need a break. This year, I definitely feel like I need one.”

Russell goes into the summer shutdown 59 points behind teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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