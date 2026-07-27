Martin Brundle caught up with Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, where the B-spec AMR26 hit the track.

It is good news for the folks at Aston Martin, as Stroll declared himself “very satisfied” with the step. The upgraded Honda engine is coming next, while team boss Adrian Newey teased more to come.

Aston Martin ‘very big step’ declared by Lawrence Stroll

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After early F1 2026 pain for Aston Martin and Honda, hope arrived at the Hungarian Grand Prix as a 16-part upgrade for the AMR26 arrived.

The results were positive. From comfortably last over recent rounds, Aston Martin got a car into Q2 courtesy of Fernando Alonso.

During the Hungarian Grand Prix, Aston Martin went wheel-to-wheel with Williams, Alpine, and Haas as Lance Stroll finished 13th and Alonso 14th.

That has helped lift the mood within the Aston Martin camp, especially as as the correlation between virtual and real world aligned for the upgraded AMR26.

That correlation is important as it suggests that, going forward, Aston Martin can have confidence that future developments will yield the expected anticipated performance; not only for F1 2026 but into next year, too.

The team has maintained a cautious outward approach despite positive early signs from the upgrades.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll did though give a glowing review when speaking with Sky F1’s Martin Brundle ahead of lights out in Hungary.

Conducting his iconic ‘grid walk’ segment, Brundle spotted and approached Stroll, who rarely gives interviews.

“Lawrence, your car is going a bit better. Are you satisfied with the improvement with your car this weekend?” Brundle asked.

Stroll confirmed: “Yeah, obviously we’ve made a very big step forward. One of many to come. So yes, very satisfied.

“Thanks to all the hard work from all the boys and the girls at the factory to make it happen.”

Stroll concluded that it was a “good start” to the recovery process for his team.

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As revealed by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, the upgraded Honda engine is set to debut in a Hungaroring filming day this week.

It is expected to make its competitive debut in the AMR26s at the Dutch Grand Prix, the first round following the summer break.

Aston Martin team principal and design chief Adrian Newey suggested further updates are coming to the AMR26 at Zandvoort and beyond.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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