Honda will debut its upgraded engine in a Hungaroring filming day next week, PlanetF1.com understands.

This update comes after Honda set the target for its revised power unit to come online for Aston Martin at the Dutch Grand Prix, the first round following the summer break. Aston Martin will debut its B-spec AMR26 chassis at this week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Honda PU debut set in Aston Martin boost

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F1 2026 has brought with it early pain for Aston Martin and Honda. Light at the end of the tunnel finally arrives in Hungary.

In part one of a major overhaul for Aston Martin and Honda, the upgraded AMR26 chassis will debut at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin is confident that both cars, driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, will be ready to hit the track in FP1.

The upgraded Honda engine was given a targeted arrival of the Dutch Grand Prix.

In a major boost for Aston Martin’s recovery, PlanetF1.com understands that this Honda PU will debut in a Hungaroring filming day, marking a very positive update in the timeline for Aston Martin and Honda to put this power unit into competitive action.

Formula 1 is at the Hungaroring for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. This will offer a first feel for the success of the upgraded Aston Martin chassis. A first on-track test of the upgraded Honda engine can then take place at the venue the following week.

Aston Martin-Honda’s recent visits to the high-speed Silverstone and Spa circuits proved particularly challenging.

A lap of Spa-Francorchamps is the longest on the F1 calendar. The end result saw Aston Martin almost three seconds off the pace to make Q2.

The Hungaroring marks a shift to a circuit where chassis efficiency is far more influential. This makes the Hungarian Grand Prix a good measuring stick for the upgraded AMR26, before Honda bolts in the new PU.

“Hungary is a less sensitive track on the power side,” said Shintaro Orihara, Honda Trackside General Manager and Chief Engineer, when speaking with PlanetF1.com and others ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I would say in Belgium, we lost a lot of the time from the power unit side, but here, Hungary, much less than Belgium.

“We will see how fast the chassis is in corners. I would say it’s a good track to evaluate how good the chassis is.”

More on Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

First look: Aston Martin AMR26 upgrades break cover at Hungarian GP

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Honda is “confident” that the new chassis will not trigger any fresh vibration issues like the ones which cropped up at the start of F1 2026, once the Honda PU was fitted into the chassis.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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