Aston Martin’s highly anticipated AMR26 upgrade package has broken cover ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Following a tricky start to the F1 2026 season, Aston Martin has opted to adopt a long-term strategy with upgrades.

Major Aston Martin upgrade emerges at Hungarian Grand Prix

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Unlike other teams, which have brought a number of small upgrades to several races, the Silverstone-based outfit has instead decided to work on a larger upgrade for Hungary in the hope of making a major leap forward in competitiveness.

Aston Martin is known to be targeting a major weight reduction with its B-spec car via the chassis and gearbox architecture.

Other changes include a revised rear suspension, nose and new aerodynamic surfaces.

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Images by PAP photographer Mateusz Mroz have surfaced from the pit lane in Budapest on Thursday ahead of the new-look AMR26 taking to the track for the first time on Friday (below).

Image: Mateusz Mroz, PAP

Image: Mateusz Mroz, PAP

Image: Mateusz Mroz, PAP

Image: Mateusz Mroz, PAP

Image: Mateusz Mroz, PAP

Image: Mateusz Mroz, PAP

The B-spec car in Hungary will mark the first stage of a two-step upgrade for Aston Martin, with improvements to the Honda power unit expected to arrive at the Dutch Grand Prix next month.

In a recent interview with Aston Martin’s official website, Newey provided the first details of the new-look AMR26.

He said: “The main structural elements remain the same – the chassis and gearbox architecture don’t fundamentally change – but we’ve taken weight out of both, which required re-homologating and crash testing the forward chassis.

“The front suspension is unchanged. The rear suspension is slightly revised.

“We’ve developed a new nose and substantially revised aerodynamic surfaces.

“So, while the core structure is similar, it’s a big aerodynamic package coupled with significant weight reduction. The target is to get very close to the weight limit.”

“We’re predicting a large step, but I’m reluctant to put specific numbers out there. We’ll have to see when the car gets on track.

“Historically, at this team, there hasn’t been enough investment in engineering simulation tools – not just project management systems, but the core physics tools themselves.

“We’re putting that investment in now, but you don’t rewrite and validate those tools overnight. Correlating them properly with the real car takes time.

“At the moment, they’re improving, but the real gains from that work will come later in the year.”

Aston Martin sits bottom of the constructors’ standings entering the Hungarian Grand Prix having scored one point all season.

Fernando Alonso scored the team’s solitary point by finishing 10th in Monaco last month.

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