The Red Bull future of Max Verstappen remains a key talking point of F1 2026. But, this is a situation which is “working in both directions,” confirms Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies.

As the Verstappen to McLaren talk refuses to go away, Red Bull also has “good drivers” approaching the team. But, for Red Bull, the “ideal” scenario is that Verstappen continues with the team for F1 2027, alongside Isack Hadjar who continues to impress.

‘Good drivers’ approach Red Bull amid Max Verstappen rumours

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Verstappen and McLaren feature in the F1 driver market’s biggest talking point ahead of the summer break.

While Verstappen’s management has reiterated the Dutchman’s desire to see out his F1 career with Red Bull, that comes with the caveat of a winning car being available.

At last week’s Belgian Grand Prix, Verstappen swerved the chance to shut down talk linking him with McLaren.

At the same time, there has been rumblings of Oscar Piastri to Red Bull in a straight swap. Piastri’s manager, former Red Bull driver Mark Webber, has firmly shut down the suggestion that Piastri wants to leave McLaren.

Oliver Bearman, the Ferrari-backed driver whose path into the Scuderia has become less clear, was placed onto the Red Bull radar by Sky F1’s David Croft.

Mekies discussed the Verstappen situation with Sky F1 in Belgium. The assumed sounding out of potential options is “working in both directions.”

Mekies added: “It’s completely natural Max gets called from everyone because he’s the best driver in the world and, equally, if you are a top team, you are going to get calls from many of these good drivers around as well. That’s natural.”

Verstappen’s Red Bull contract runs until the end of 2028. The speculation is fuelled by a performance-related exit clause in that deal. It is believed that should Verstappen be outside the top two in the Drivers’ Championship after this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix – which is guaranteed to be the case – then he can activate the clause.

Red Bull knows what it must do to keep Verstappen around. In addition, the team wants to ensure that Hadjar remains alongside the four-time world champion.

Hadjar is thus far rising to the challenge of that second Red Bull seat. He has finished in the top six across the last six grands prix, including an impressive recovery to P6 in Belgium from his back-of-the-grid penalty.

Stressing that the Verstappen rumours are not a distraction for Red Bull, Mekies added: “The full focus is to get that car as fast as it can, then you will keep your best driver in the world.

“We also see there’s a massive growth of Isack alongside Max.

“That for us is the ideal pairing and we try to make sure we can keep that pairing.”

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Speaking with the media ahead of the Belgian GP, Verstappen was asked directly by Globo TV’s Mariana Becker whether he wants to stay at Red Bull.

“I don’t want to go here and say yes and no, and this and that, about my future,” he replied.

“I’ve said already many times that if there was something new, I would say it myself. Thank you.”

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