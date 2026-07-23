A high-downforce version of Ferrari’s Macarena rear wing has broken cover ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

It comes after Lewis Hamilton admitted earlier this year that Ferrari had missed a trick by failing to produce a high-downforce rear wing for Monaco.

Ferrari tweaks Macarena rear wing for Hungarian Grand Prix

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Ferrari’s rotating rear wing, which first appeared in pre-season testing in February, has arguably been the outstanding technical innovation of the F1 2026 season.

The Macarena wing has been a permanent fixture on the SF-26 car since the Miami Grand Prix in early May, with Red Bull and McLaren also producing their own versions.

The tight and twisty Hungaroring is among the highest-downforce circuits on the F1 calendar.

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And Ferrari has introduced an extreme version of its Macarena rear wing in the hope of gaining a performance boost in Budapest.

Images taken by PAP photographer Tomasz Mroz in the Hungary pit lane on Thursday have uncovered an eye-opening change to the Ferrari wing, which now includes three curved mini winglets stacked vertically (below).

Image: Tomasz Mroz, PAP

When active aero was effectively banned for the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this season, Ferrari was among the few frontrunners not to run an extreme-downforce version of its regular rear wing.

Red Bull and Mercedes were among the teams to take advantage of the absence of active aero (below).

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He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think when we arrived on Thursday we saw other people, those guys with trick additions to their wing, we didn’t have that, which was a little bit of a surprise.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com this week, Red Bull’s own Macarena rear wing could return in Hungary having been dropped for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull recently encountered trouble with its active aero system, with an airflow reattachment issue with the rear wing causing Max Verstappen’s accidents at the recent Austrian and British grands prix.

Red Bull opted to revert to its previous-spec rear wing in Belgium, where technical director Pierre Waché confirmed that the problematic rear wing has been fixed.

Waché went on to hint that Red Bull’s ‘Macarena’ rear wing could be brought back for Hungary.

McLaren could also debut its own version of the rotating rear wing in Budapest after a planned trial was abandoned in Austria following a technical problem for Lando Norris in FP1.

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