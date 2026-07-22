Untelevised footage from the Belgian Grand Prix has shed more light on Liam Lawson’s latest clashes with Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad at Spa.

It comes after the FIA stewards noted an incident between the pair before deciding against a further investigation.

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Lawson’s run of five consecutive points finishes came to an end at Spa, where he finished in 12th.

The sister Racing Bulls car of Lindblad came home ninth, putting the Faenza-based team level on points with Alpine in the fight for fifth place in the constructors’ standings.

Lawson and Lindblad had finished one place apart in each of the four races leading up to Belgium, stretching back to the Monaco Grand Prix in early June.

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The pair were involved in a team orders drama in Austria, where Lawson was overtaken by Lindblad despite being reassured that his teammate would not attack as they managed brakes and tyres.

Untelevised footage from Belgium, which cannot be reproduced here due to broadcast rights restrictions, has revealed that Lawson was forced to go off track twice at Les Combes as he battled Lindblad.

The first incident took place on the opening lap, when the pair banged wheels as Lawson tried to pass Lindblad around the outside.

With a separate collision between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell unfolding up ahead, Lawson put two wheels on to the painted run-off area to stay out of danger.

Lawson said over team radio: “Arvid drove into the side of me a little bit, so check the right side of the floor.”

His race engineer, Alexandre Iliopoulos, replied: “We are checking.”

The pair were reunited on Lap 17 as Lawson re-emerged from the pits side-by-side with his teammate on the high-speed approach to Eau Rouge.

Lawson, who had been urged to manage energy at Turns 7 and 10/11, remained on the outside as the Racing Bulls cars negotiated the corner, with Lindblad briefly putting all four wheels off the circuit as both drivers refused to back down.

Lindblad’s superior deployment saw him pull ahead on the Kemmel straight, with Lawson tucking into his teammate’s slipstream on the approach to Les Combes.

Lawson once again tried his luck around the outside of Les Combes but was eased off without contact on to the painted run-off area.

The New Zealander had another run on his teammate on the following straight, but Lindblad repelled the attack.

Lawson also found himself frustrated while battling Pierre Gasly’s Mercedes-powered Alpine on Lap 33, when he was told: “No boost out of Turn 1.”

Gasly went too deep when trying a move at the corner, allowing Lawson to slip back through.

Lawson was heard asking about Racing Bulls’ tactics ahead of Gasly relaunching an attack.

Lawson asked: “What do you want now?”

Iliopoulos replied: “You can boost now, you can boost now.”

With Gasly coming at him fast, however, Lawson accepted he was fighting a losing battle.

He said: “Yeah, mate, it’s too late. Way too late.”

Lawson was left aghast as the Alpine swept past with little resistance into Les Combes, adding: “Are you f**cking kidding me?”

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