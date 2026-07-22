The Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast has often varied in years gone by between high heat and wet conditions, seemingly without a great deal in between when Formula 1 is in town at this time of year.

Not far outside Budapest, the Hungaroring provides the drivers with a tough enough driving challenge to begin with, even before conditions get taken into account.

Hungarian Grand Prix weather: What is the weekend’s forecast?

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Friday 24 July [FP1, FP2]

Early forecasts predict an overcast morning over the Hungaroring on Friday, with temperatures reaching around 22°C around FP1.

The chance of rain between sessions sits as a low 20% at this stage, before the temperature is set to rise for FP2, with the drivers heading out in conditions around 25°C, with southeasterly breezes from 10-15mph.

Saturday 25 July [FP3, qualifying]

A sunnier day is forecast all round at the Hungaroring on Saturday, with temperatures set to rise along with it and less of a breeze than Friday’s running.

FP3 is forecast to take place with air temperatures of 25°C, while tyre preservation may become an issue on a hot track in qualifying, with air temperatures reaching 29°C in the battle for pole position.

Sunday 26 July [Hungarian Grand Prix]

No rain is currently forecast for the race, with potential wet conditions around the circuit only predicted for later on Sunday evening at this stage.

The temperature is set to rise even higher than Saturday, too, with 31°C air temperature due to greet the drivers in race conditions along with a moderate northeasterly breeze.

Looking ahead to the Hungarian Grand Prix

Franco Colapinto to miss Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 as Alpine junior steps in

Aston Martin ‘counting the days’ until long-awaited upgrade boost

How has the weather been at previous Hungarian Grands Prix?

As previously mentioned, Hungarian Grands Prix have tended to switch between the warmer end of the spectrum or rainfall during the summer.

A wet race took place in 2020 and, on a rapidly-drying track in 2021, the highly-unusual spectacle was seen with just one car leaving from the starting grid. Lewis Hamilton stayed on pole position on intermediates, while every other car in the race dived into the pit lane on the formation lap to switch to dry tyres, as Esteban Ocon kept his cool in a chaotic race to take a maiden race victory.

In years gone by, another wet/dry race in 2006 saw Jenson Button take a much-anticipated first victory in Formula 1 – the 2009 World Champion being one of six drivers to have won their maiden races at the Hungaroring.

Mostly, though, Hungarian Grands Prix tend to be warm and dry in the European summer as track temperature proves to be an area to watch for teams, as tyre degradation comes into play in these races.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: McLaren makes MCL40 upgrade announcement ahead of Hungarian GP