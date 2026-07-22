Alpine has announced that reserve driver Paul Aron will drive Franco Colapinto’s car in FP1 at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

It will see the Estonian make a third practice appearance of the F1 2026 season in Budapest.

Paul Aron to deputise for Franco Colapinto in Hungarian GP FP1

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Aron, a former Mercedes junior, has served as Alpine’s reserve driver since the start of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old found himself at the centre of an unusual loan deal between Alpine and Audi (then Sauber) last year, with the Swiss-based team fielding him in a number of practice sessions.

Aron drove the Audi R26 car in two FP1 sessions last month, deputising for Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto at the Barcelona and Austrian grands prix.

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Alpine has confirmed that Aron will drive for his parent team in FP1 in Hungary this weekend, stepping in for Colapinto.

Under F1’s rules, teams are required to field a rookie driver – defined as a driver who has made no more than two F1 starts – in four practice sessions, two in each car, over the course of a season.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, Oscar Piastri and Oliver Bearman will also miss FP1 in Hungary, with Leonardo Fornaroli and Ryo Hirakawa stepping in for McLaren and Haas respectively.

After a challenging year in 2025, Colapinto has enjoyed an improved F1 2026 campaign.

The Argentine currently sits 12th in the drivers’ standings, 23 points adrift of teammate Pierre Gasly, having scored points at six of the 10 rounds held so far this season.

Colapinto’s latest points finish came at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, where he finished one spot ahead of Gasly in 10th.

Asked if it was difficult to keep Gasly behind, Colapinto told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think it was under control.

“It’s just that in the very long straight, you lose seven tenths or six tenths with the tow on energy. So to be behind on a track like this is actually quite good.

“When I was behind, I was catching a lot and I managed to pass three cars. And then when I was in front, it’s tricky to pull away. You also lose in front.

“I was quick in some corners, but I couldn’t really pull away. With how much you’re catching in the straights, it’s very long, like from [Turn] 15 to 18.”

Asked about his hopes for Hungary, he added: “I don’t know. It’s a very different track, we’ll try our best.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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