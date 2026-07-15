Your Wednesday F1 news has arrived, with a former Max Verstappen colleague having taken on a senior role with Williams, and Juan Pablo Montoya has weighed in on his future.

Elsewhere, aside from Arvid Lindblad officially starting driving lessons, there has been an update on Carlos Sainz’s future, energy management at Spa has been raised, and Honda has said when it targets its upgraded power unit to arrive.

Max Verstappen ‘million-dollar question’ posed by Montoya

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Former Williams and McLaren driver, Juan Pablo Montoya, has questioned the benefits of a potential move for Verstappen, with McLaren highlighted as a potential destination.

While Verstappen’s future has been a topic of discussion for the past couple of years, Montoya does not believe it would make sense for him to leave without the guarantee of a competitive seat from the off.

Read more: Max Verstappen to McLaren? The [65] million-dollar question

Ex-Verstappen engineer takes senior Williams role

Michael Manning, former controls engineer for Verstappen at Red Bull, has announced he has joined Williams as its chief engineer – trackside engineering.

Writing to reveal the news on LinkedIn, he said: “Williams’ engineering heritage is among the most storied in Formula 1. With nine Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ titles to its name, it remains one of the sport’s truly iconic teams.

“However, it is the ambition for the future that drew me to this role. There is a genuine hunger at Grove to return to the sharp end of the grid, and I am looking forward to ensuring the outstanding work at the factory translates into clinical execution at the circuit.”

Read more: Former Max Verstappen ally announces new role at Williams

Carlos Sainz happy at Williams but has options

Williams’ start to the season has not been what it anticipated heading into 2026, and while James Vowles insisted he and Carlos Sainz are working hard together to bring the team forward, remaining “aligned” on the project, options exist for him elsewhere next season.

Sainz joined Williams on a multi-year deal for 2025 and has options to extend with the team until 2028, but with the team struggling more than he’d like, the 31-year-old has been linked with a possible Audi move.

Read more: James Vowles issues new update on Carlos Sainz Williams future

Honda reveals Aston Martin engine timeline

Honda’s chief engineer, Shintaro Orihara, has confirmed the power unit manufacturer has “two more races” to run in its current engine spec, before an upgrade is brought.

The likelihood is, then, that an updated PU can be expected at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in August.

Along with Aston’s anticipated in-season upgrade at the Hungaroring, an updated chassis and power unit could help the team forward in consecutive races.

Read more: Honda confirms timeline for Aston Martin power unit update

Biggest F1 2026 headache heightened in Belgium?

Energy management will be the main buzzword around Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, with the highest-speed layout so far this season coming into play.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella expanded on the work the teams are having to do to prepare for this weekend, with the need to deploy battery in the right places as high as it has been all season.

Read more: Fears Belgian GP will highlight biggest F1 2026 headache

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