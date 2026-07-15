Michael Manning, formerly a key member of Max Verstappen’s engineering team at Red Bull, has announced the commencement of a new role at Williams.

Manning has made the move to Williams to take on the title of ‘Chief Engineer – Trackside Engineering.’

Former Max Verstappen ally Michael Manning joins Williams

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Manning – who was responsible for Verstappen’s race starts as his controls engineer – was regarded as an integral member of Verstappen’s inner circle within the Red Bull team. He played a crucial role in the Dutchman’s title successes.

Manning joined Red Bull all the way back at the start of 2011. He remained with the Milton Keynes-based squad until last year, but has now taken on a “new challenge” over in Grove with Williams.

The move will see Manning re-unite with former Red Bull driver Alex Albon. This is something which Manning addressed when he announced his new role with Williams, via a LinkedIn post.

Manning is also familiar with Albon’s teammate Carlos Sainz, a former Red Bull-backed driver who previously raced for its junior team Toro Rosso.

Manning’s post reads: “I’m delighted to share that I’ve begun a new challenge as Atlassian Williams F1 Team’s Chief Engineer – Trackside Engineering.

“Williams’ engineering heritage is among the most storied in Formula 1. With nine Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ titles to its name, it remains one of the sport’s truly iconic teams.

“However, it is the ambition for the future that drew me to this role. There is a genuine hunger at Grove to return to the sharp end of the grid, and I am looking forward to ensuring the outstanding work at the factory translates into clinical execution at the circuit.

“Joining at such a significant point in the team’s journey, particularly as we approach Williams’ 50th anniversary, makes this opportunity even more meaningful.

“It’s a real highlight to be working alongside Carlos and Alex again, having crossed paths with both earlier in our careers.

“I am eager to get started and contribute to the next chapter of this legendary team.”

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As Manning alludes to, Williams has plans to challenge at the front of the F1 grid once again, under the vision of team principal James Vowles.

After a 2025 season of impressive progress, Williams made a shaky start under the new regulations, and is looking to recover ground.

Sainz’s Williams future has become a talking point in the process.

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