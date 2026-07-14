Lando Norris is convinced that he has the ability to “beat any driver” amid rumours that Max Verstappen could join McLaren from Red Bull for the F1 2027 season.

And the reigning world champion believes he is a more complete driver now than during his title-winning campaign in 2025.

Lando Norris confident he could beat Max Verstappen at McLaren

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PlanetF1.com reported last week that Verstappen is in advanced talks with McLaren over a move to Woking.

Although he is officially under contract with Red Bull until the 2028 season, it is widely believed that Verstappen’s deal contains an exit clause allowing him to leave the team if he is lower than second place in the drivers’ standings at the time of the summer break.

Verstappen trails Mercedes’ George Russell, the driver occupying second place, by 78 points with just 50 available before the August shutdown, meaning his performance clause is likely to come into play.

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Although Norris and Piastri are both under contract with McLaren, it is believed that the Australian would be the driver most at risk of losing his seat if Verstappen decides on a move.

Norris pipped Verstappen to the world championship by a margin of just two points in 2025, ending the Red Bull driver’s dominance of F1 after four consecutive titles.

And the British driver says he would relish the opportunity of testing himself against Verstappen in equal cars.

Asked if he believes he could beat any driver, including Verstappen, in identical machinery, Norris told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I certainly think I’ve improved compared to last year.

“It’s also just a very different car to drive and how you have to drive it is quite different. You have to adapt to those situations.

“I also feel like I’m certainly a little bit more of a complete driver. I’m able to adapt more to different situations and driving styles and characteristics that the car needs to be driven in.

“I think we have to just word it carefully [but] I do believe I can beat any driver.

“I think what makes Max so incredible is how he is over the course of the season, every single weekend, performing to the level that he does. [That’s] what’s impressive.

“I think a lot of drivers on the grid can go out and get a pole and can put in incredible laps.

“What makes people great and elite is performing at that level but in every practice, every qualifying, every race.

“And I think that’s something that Max is able to do probably better than almost everyone.

“So I believe whether it’s him or having a chance to go against Lewis [Hamilton] or Fernando [Alonso], any of the people, the drivers that people know are some of the best, I think it’s a cool opportunity for me.

“At the same time, I’m excited for whatever may come my way in the future.”

Norris’s latest comments come after he claimed that Verstappen is just one of a number of drivers eager to join McLaren.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “A lot of drivers want to come to McLaren, so I don’t know why you just highlight Max.

“There’s quite a few others that I know that want to come as well.

“It’s a cool thing. It’s a good thing that a four-time world champion wants to come on board and wants to potentially join the team.

“I don’t know how much of it’s true, but it’s a cool thing.

“And if there’s an opportunity for me to drive with other people, it is something I’ve always looked forward to.

“But it’s not a thing for now. It’s not a serious thing.

“I’m also just excited for my future with McLaren. I’m still going to be here for many, many more years, so excited for whoever I get partnered with.

“But for the time being, me and Oscar are still working very well together and we’re excited to work together for more years too, so that’s our focus for now.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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