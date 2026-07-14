The FIA has confirmed that straight-line mode will be available on the approach to Eau Rouge at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

A total of five SM zones will be in place at Spa, the most since the opening round of the F1 2026 season in Australia.

FIA confirms five active aero zones for Spa at Belgian Grand Prix

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Active aero, which sees drivers open and close the front and rear wings to suit different parts of each circuit, effectively replaced the old DRS system for the F1 2026 season.

Drivers activate straight mode to enhance speed on the straights by reducing drag before cars revert to their natural configuration to maximise downforce in the corners.

The amount of SM zones has varied over the course of this season to suit the layout of each circuit, with active aero effectively banned at last month’s Monaco Grand Prix.

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An updated map of the Spa circuit has revealed that five SM zones will be available at Spa, with one located on the downhill run between La Source and Eau Rouge.

Crucially, however, active aero will not be allowed through Eau Rouge/Raidillon itself.

The move to place an SM zone between La Source and Eau Rouge will see moveable wings used at that section of the lap for the first time in 14 years.

Free use of DRS in practice and qualifying was outlawed ahead of the 2013 season due to safety concerns over drivers taking excessive risks in a bid to gain crucial lap time over their competitors.

As in the DRS era, the first SM zone will be located on the start/finish straight.

The second will allow drivers to use active aero on the straight between La Source and Eau Rouge.

After negotiating Eau Rouge/Raidillon, active aero will be available for a third time on the Kemmel straight heading towards Les Combes.

The fourth SM zone is positioned on the exit of Stavelot before active aero must again be deactivated on the approach to the fast left-hander of Blanchimont.

After negotiating Blanchimont, drivers will be free to open active aero for a fifth time as they head towards the Bus Stop chicane.

Albert Park, which hosted the Australian Grand Prix in March, is the only other circuit to have had five SM zones so far in 2026.

As the longest circuit on the calendar, Spa is expected to pose a significant challenge for the new F1 2026 power unit.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Monday, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso explained the challenges facing drivers with energy deployment in Belgium.

Alonso warned that some drivers could be left with no deployment at all in Sector 2 if they opt to save energy for use on the longest straights.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Silverstone and Spa, they are very thirsty on energy and you cannot deploy on all the straights.

“[At Spa], it’s going to be the same thing. If you deploy at Spa from Turn 1 to 5, finito for the rest of the lap.

“You need to save a little bit there to have deployment from [Turn] 14 [Stavelot] to the Bus Stop.

“But if you deploy on those two straights, which is the optimal deployment, then there is a one-minute Sector 2 with no deployment at all.

“And with no deployment at all, we cannot forget that this year we have significantly less power than last year and less power than F2.

“That’s the case when you cut the deployment. It’s a challenge.”

Amount of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

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