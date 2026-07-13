Fernando Alonso opened up on the “challenge” which he expects drivers to face with energy deployment around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Alonso revealed what is considered the “optimal deployment” strategy, though warned this would result in an entire sector driven with “no deployment at all.” When that electrical energy is removed from the equation, Alonso says the Formula 1 cars have “less power than F2” machinery.

Fernando Alonso lifts lid on Belgian GP energy tactics

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The new F1 2026 engine formula, with its near 50/50 split between electrical and internal combustion power, has made energy management a key performance component.

Certain tracks, described as ‘energy poor,’ magnify this challenge. Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, fell into this category with its long straights and lack of heavy braking zones. Spa-Francorchamps, host of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, represents a similar story.

This iconic seven-kilometre circuit features high-speed spectacles such as Eau Rouge/Raidillon, the Kemmel Straight, and the long run into the Bus Stop chicane.

It is not a recipe for energy recovery, Alonso warns.

In fact, according to Alonso, if drivers deploy their energy according to what is the “optimal” strategy, then it would mean the entire second sector is driven with no deployment.

On that note, Alonso stated that the F1 2026 cars are less powerful than F2 cars without their deployment.

Formula 2, the top category on the junior ladder to Formula 1, has not embraced hybridisation. All F2 teams use the 3.4-litre Mecachrome V6 turbo engine, inside an identical chassis built by Dallara.

“Silverstone and Spa, they are very thirsty on energy, and you cannot deploy in all the straights,” Alonso told PlanetF1.com and others.

“Next week, it’s going to be the same thing. If you deploy at Spa from Turn 1 to 5, finito for the rest of the lap.

“You need to save a little bit there to have deployment from [Turn] 14 to the Bus Stop. But, if you deploy on those two straights, which is the optimal deployment, then there is a one-minute Sector 2 with no deployment at all.

“And with no deployment at all, we cannot forget that this year we have significantly less power than last year, and less power than F2. That’s the case when you cut the deployment.

“So, it’s a challenge.”

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Perhaps significantly for Spa, Lewis Hamilton went into the British GP fearing the worst for energy management at Silverstone, but later confirmed that it was not anywhere near as bad as expected.

The engine formula is due to be tweaked for F1 2027, in favour of greater ICE power.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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