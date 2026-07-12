Damon Hill has rejected Fernando Alonso’s claim that F1 is “a bit unfair” in light of Max Verstappen’s struggles at Red Bull in the F1 2026 season.

Verstappen has cemented his place among the greatest drivers in F1 history over recent years, winning four consecutive world championships between 2021 and 2024.

Damon Hill ‘strongly disagrees’ with Fernando Alonso over Max Verstappen

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However, the Dutchman finds himself seventh in the drivers’ championship – 103 points adrift of leader Kimi Antonelli – following last weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Although he was officially classified in 20th place, Verstappen, who is yet to win a race so far this season, effectively recorded his third retirement of F1 2026 at Silverstone after spinning into the gravel at Stowe in the closing laps.

Alonso, the two-time world champion remains without a win since the 2013 season, has frequently expressed his frustration with underperforming machinery limiting a driver’s potential in Formula 1.

This season marks 20 years since the 44-year-old’s last title-winning season with the Renault (now Alpine) team.

In a recent interview with Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Alonso highlighted the perceived unfairness that a driver of Verstappen’s calibre will not be in contention for the title in F1 2026.

He said: “Max Verstappen is the best driver on the grid and this year he’s going to finish fifth or sixth.

“I don’t know if F1 is a bit unfair in that sense.

“But there’s no need to waste time explaining to people who don’t want to understand.”

In a post to social media, Hill – who won the world championship with Williams in 1996 – rejected Alonso’s comments.

Taking to Instagram’s story function, which allows users to post images and video clips for a maximum of 24 hours, Hill wrote: “What a load of rubbish!

“I strongly disagree with FA here.”

Hill has been a constant critic of Verstappen and his aggressive brand of racing over recent years.

He famously likened the Red Bull driver to Dick Dastardly, the villain of the classic children’s cartoon Wacky Races, at the climax of his 2024 title battle with Lando Norris.

The 65-year-old left his role as a Sky F1 pundit at the conclusion of that season, commenting after his departure that he “would like to think” that his strident views on Verstappen had no impact on the broadcaster’s decision.

Hill, who now works as a pundit for BBC Radio 5 Live, doubled down on his criticism of Verstappen last year.

Responding to Alain Prost’s suggestion that Verstappen’s “directness” is reminiscent of the late F1 legend Niki Lauda, Hill responded: “I agree with that [Prost’s comments]. He [Verstappen] never misses a beat.

“But Lauda drove with his mind, not his fists.”

Hill hinted last year that his criticism of Verstappen and his aggression in racing situations stems from his experiences in motorcycle racing, where contact between two riders can result in disastrous consequences.

Hill memorably missed out on the 1994 world championship to Michael Schumacher following an infamous clash between the pair at the season finale in Adelaide.

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