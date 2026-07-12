Lewis Hamilton explained that he was “staring” in the mirror in anticipation of a Max Verstappen counter attack, leading to him missing a yellow flag at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton predicted that a penalty was coming his way. It did in the form of a reprimand with the FIA accepting Hamilton’s Verstappen claim as part of its investigation.

Lewis Hamilton explains British GP yellow flag incident

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Hamilton had earlier received a five-second penalty for a false start. That decision drew a firm response from David Coulthard, whose opinion was waved off as “bulls**t” by former F1 presenter Will Buxton.

The FIA launched a post-race investigation into Hamilton over potentially ignoring yellow flags. Nico Hulkenberg’s stranded Audi had prompted that caution.

The decision was a reprimand for Hamilton. The FIA took into consideration various mitigating circumstances with that verdict, including the fact that Hamilton had been locked in battle with Verstappen.

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Speaking after the race, which Hamilton finished P3 in front of the home crowd, the Ferrari driver explained what had happened.

“I literally just got past Max,” he said. “So, I’d come through Turn 9 and I was literally staring in the mirror because I was thinking he’s going to come in a bit like George coming back past me, and that’s where I was looking, and I didn’t see the flag.

“So that’s why later on, if you hear the radio, I asked if there was a yellow flag, because I didn’t see one. That was it.”

That reprimand was the second time the FIA stewards took action against Hamilton on Sunday at Silverstone.

He had earlier been hit with a five-second penalty for a false start, Hamilton’s Ferrari rocking forward slightly before lights out.

David Coulthard, the 13-time grand prix winner, had called that penalty harsh. Will Buxton said that Coulthard was talking “bullsh*t.”

Hamilton revealed the cause of his rare false start.

“I jumped the start, which I have done very few times in the 380-odd races that I’ve done,” said Hamilton.

“My hand just moved just like that. Don’t really know where it went. I didn’t mean to do it. I didn’t even tell my hand to do it. But anyway, it happens.”

Hamilton reduced his deficit to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to 32 points, after the victory hopes of the Mercedes driver unravelled at Silverstone.

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