Former Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes and Lewis Hamilton feature prominently as we run through the latest F1 news headlines.

Brookes was back in the paddock at Silverstone after her surprise Sky F1 departure. Hamilton, meanwhile, spoke at Silverstone about his battle to earn Ferrari’s trust, as he discussed his F1 2026 performance breakthrough. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Rachel Brookes returned to F1 paddock with Aston Martin

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Brookes, in a shock announcement ahead of June’s Austrian Grand Prix, confirmed that she had left Sky Sports after more than a decade.

She was back in the paddock at Silverstone as host of an Aston Martin event, that her first prominent role since leaving the broadcaster.

Read more – Rachel Brookes lands first new role with F1 team after sudden Sky F1 exit

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari collaboration finds harmony

After a very underwhelming first season with Ferrari, Hamilton has turned the corner in F1 2026, working his way into title contention.

As he explained the steps to achieving this Ferrari synergy, Hamilton said that the “trust” and “collaboration” is finally there.

Hamilton acknowledged that a Ferrari attitude of, “Why are we going to listen to you when you’re getting these results” was natural last season, but this partnership is now firing on all cylinders.

Read more – ‘Why are we going to listen to you?’ – Hamilton lifts lid on fight to win Ferrari ‘trust’

BYD Formula 1 plans explained

BYD’s plans for potential involvement in Formula 1 have become clearer.

The Chinese brand is not interested in being a “sticker on the side of a car.”

But, the idea of BYD actively seeking a 12th team entry has met the cold water treatment.

Read more – BYD reveals Formula 1 stance with blunt ‘sticker on the side’ admission

Red Bull issues update on FIA ADUO proceedings

Red Bull was surprised to be labelled the F1 2026 engine benchmark at the first ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] checkpoint.

Red Bull is “still exchanging data with the FIA” and an important post-Silverstone meeting was set.

Read more – Red Bull ‘exchanging data’ with FIA as fresh ADUO meeting set

Oliver Bearman on Red Bull radar

According to Sky F1 lead commentator David Croft, Red Bull is keeping a close watch on Oliver Bearman.

The Brit’s route into Ferrari has been complicated by Charles Leclerc’s new long-term deal, and the Hamilton resurgence.

Read more – Red Bull ‘keeping tabs’ on surprise Max Verstappen replacement amid McLaren rumours

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