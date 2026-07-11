Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has issued an update on where discussions are at with the FIA over its ADUO findings.

Red Bull was surprised to be labelled the F1 2026 engine benchmark at the first ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] checkpoint. Red Bull and the FIA, Formula 1’s governing body, would meet this week for further data analysis, according to Mekies.

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With a new engine formula coming into play for F1 2026, as part of sweeping changes to the sport, the FIA introduced a new concept for engine development.

ADUO is a system designed to eliminate large performance gulfs between the engine manufacturers. At scheduled checkpoints, the FIA will determine the order of the manufacturers, and afford upgrade opportunities accordingly to those playing catch-up.

Importantly, ADUO focuses solely on the internal combustion engine within the power unit.

The five power unit manufacturers were informed of the FIA’s findings on the Sunday of the Monaco Grand Prix. Red Bull, a power unit newcomer for F1 2026, was left surprised to find itself adjudged as the benchmark.

That means Red Bull will not be afforded a homologation upgrade opportunity. The other manufacturers have qualified for at least one.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was also surprised by that verdict. 1996 world champion Damon Hill suggested gamesmanship among the manufacturers.

Following the British Grand Prix, PlanetF1.com asked Mekies for an update on where Red Bull is at with FIA discussions over the ADUO verdict.

Further movement was due after the race weekend.

“We are still exchanging data with the FIA,” Mekies confirmed.

“It’s progressing in the way that we have had a chance to exchange a bit more compared to last time in terms of methodologies and potential discrepancies.

“I think it’s fair to say that we’ll have a catch up next week, outside of the race weekend, to sit down and have a chance to look at the same set of data together.”

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Max Verstappen’s P2 in Austria serves as Red Bull’s best result of F1 2026 so far, and one of two podium results for the team.

Red Bull sits P4 in the Constructors’ standings, 51 points behind McLaren a position up the road.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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