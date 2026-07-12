Former Ferrari, Mercedes and Formula 1 chief Ross Brawn was an interested spectator at last weekend’s British Grand Prix, it has emerged.

The Silverstone race saw him return to the paddock for the first time since he announced his return to motorsport in MotoGP.

Ross Brawn spotted at British Grand Prix after MotoGP role confirmed

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As reported by PlanetF1.com, Brawn joined the board of directors of the Pramac Racing team in May, almost four years after he left his role as managing director (motor sports) and technical director at Formula One Management.

The 71-year-old’s agreement with Pramac has also seen him act as a strategic adviser to team principal Paolo Campinoti.

Brawn’s arrival coincided with a rise in the fortunes of Pramac, which sits at the foot of the MotoGP teams’ standings.

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Having scored just six points at the time of Brawn’s appointment, the Italian team has added 20 in the four races since.

Brawn’s appointment by Pramac saw him become the latest high-profile figure to take an interest in MotoGP after F1 owner Liberty Media completed its takeover of the motorcycling series.

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner made the switch to MotoGP last year, leading a consortium that purchased the Tech3 team. Pierre Gasly, the Alpine driver, was also named as one of the investors behind the deal.

Brawn has largely kept his distance from Formula 1 in the years since he stepped down from his role with FOM at the end of 2022.

However, it has emerged that the veteran was in attendance at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix last weekend.

A photograph from Silverstone has revealed that Brawn was on the grid with his wife Jean ahead of the British Grand Prix Sprint race.

Ross and Jean Brawn on the grid at the 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Brawn previously attended the 83rd Goodwood Members’ Meeting in April, when he was reunited with 2009 world champion Jenson Button and his title-winning Brawn GP BGP 001 car.

His last direct involvement with Formula 1 is believed to have come in February 2025 when he attended the F1 75 season-launch event in London.

It is unclear when he last attended a grand prix prior to Silverstone.

Ross Brawn and Jenson Button were reunited at the 83rd Goodwood Members’ Meeting in April 2026

Ross Brawn smiles as he attends the F1 75 season-launch event in February 2025

Brawn stands as one of the most successful figures in F1 history having enjoyed title success with Michael Schumacher at Benetton and Ferrari in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He went on to join Honda as team principal, remaining with the team after the Japanese manufacturer’s sudden withdrawal to lead the new-look Brawn GP team to title glory with Button in 2009.

Brawn remained in place after the team was purchased by Mercedes at the end of that year before leaving the Brackley-based team at the conclusion of the 2013 season.

The veteran returned to a senior management position following Liberty Media’s takeover of Formula 1 in 2017, playing an instrumental role in the formation of the ground-effect regulations in place between 2022 and 2025.

Brawn’s return to the paddock at Silverstone coincided with Christian Horner making his first paddock appearance since his dramatic Red Bull exit in July 2025.

Horner spent more than 20 years in charge of Red Bull, overseeing the team’s dominant spells with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

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